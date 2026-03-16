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Cost asymmetry: Shift in modern warfighting an opportunity for Indian firms

The star for the Iranian side has been the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which carries a 25-kg warhead and costs less than $30,000 to make

war, conflict, Iran Israel Tensions
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 10:25 PM IST
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In the two weeks since the United States (US) and Israel began their attack on Iran, and the Islamic Republic retaliated by lashing out at those of its neighbours that have defence arrangements with America, an aspect of modern warfare has become ever clearer. Technological development has made Western weaponry more lethal. But it has also ensured that cheaper platforms — drones and previous-generation missiles — are harder to fend off when they come in sufficient quantities. This was already beginning to be seen in the battlefields of Ukraine, where Russia retains the upper hand even against arms provided by Europe and the US. Quality does not always trump quantity. The decades of American dominance and the development of ever more accurate offensive and defensive missiles had occluded this fact — until the wars in Ukraine and Iran brought it home. US allies such as the United Arab Emirates are fending off most attacks by drones and other airborne weapons — but each interception costs them about 10 times as much as it costs Iran.
 
The star for the Iranian side has been the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which carries a 25-kg warhead and costs less than $30,000 to make. Effective interceptors, such as the Patriot, can cost millions. This imbalance means that war is now easier to fight on the offensive, and that even less advanced nations can pack a potent counter-punch — as long as they have the money or technological base to stockpile enough drones. Even Iran, long subject to isolation and sanctions, has been able to build thousands of Shaheds. They would have built even more if they had not been selling to Russia over the past years. The Ukrainians learned years ago to adapt, and have built their own industry of relatively low-cost drone interceptors, which ensure they do not have to rely entirely on expensive Western weaponry. But the US and Israel do not seem to have learnt the right lessons from the Ukrainian experience.
 
It is unlikely that this error will be repeated. Countries are unquestionably going to shift their attention to developing or acquitting cheaper air-defence systems, particularly to counter low-altitude drones. The Indian military establishment must not be slow to internalise these lessons. The example was the recent military exchange with Pakistan, when, at one point, reportedly over 600 UAVs were simultaneously fired into Indian airspace. Many of these were small drones meant to saturate Indian fire defence and map resistance. A small number of kamikaze UAVs accompanied them. While India managed to protect its airfields and other installations, multiple waves of such attacks are possible in full conflicts — and may well have the capability to overwhelm existing defence. While the procurement of counter-attack weaponry has clearly been stepped up over the past years, more must be done. There is also a clear opportunity for the indigenous defence industry as well as for startups. It will not just be the Indian military looking to scale up purchases. Given the common lessons being drawn by security planners worldwide, there is clearly a commercial and export opportunity, which must be seized in a timely fashion.
 

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Topics :Editorial CommentBusiness Standard Editorial CommentBS OpinionIranUSWar ConflictWest AsiaIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

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