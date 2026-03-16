Cost asymmetry: Shift in modern warfighting an opportunity for Indian firms

It is unlikely that this error will be repeated. Countries are unquestionably going to shift their attention to developing or acquitting cheaper air-defence systems, particularly to counter low-altitude drones. The Indian military establishment must not be slow to internalise these lessons. The example was the recent military exchange with Pakistan, when, at one point, reportedly over 600 UAVs were simultaneously fired into Indian airspace. Many of these were small drones meant to saturate Indian fire defence and map resistance. A small number of kamikaze UAVs accompanied them. While India managed to protect its airfields and other installations, multiple waves of such attacks are possible in full conflicts — and may well have the capability to overwhelm existing defence. While the procurement of counter-attack weaponry has clearly been stepped up over the past years, more must be done. There is also a clear opportunity for the indigenous defence industry as well as for startups. It will not just be the Indian military looking to scale up purchases. Given the common lessons being drawn by security planners worldwide, there is clearly a commercial and export opportunity, which must be seized in a timely fashion.