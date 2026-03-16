Cost asymmetry: Shift in modern warfighting an opportunity for Indian firms

The star for the Iranian side has been the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which carries a 25-kg warhead and costs less than $30,000 to make. Effective interceptors, such as the Patriot, can cost millions. This imbalance means that war is now easier to fight on the offensive, and that even less advanced nations can pack a potent counter-punch — as long as they have the money or technological base to stockpile enough drones. Even Iran, long subject to isolation and sanctions, has been able to build thousands of Shaheds. They would have built even more if they had not been selling to Russia over the past years. The Ukrainians learned years ago to adapt, and have built their own industry of relatively low-cost drone interceptors, which ensure they do not have to rely entirely on expensive Western weaponry. But the US and Israel do not seem to have learnt the right lessons from the Ukrainian experience.