Course correction: The impact of fuel price hikes needs to be managed

State-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) last week raised the prices of non-branded petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre. This was the first price increase in four years. Gas-distribution companies also raised the price of compressed natural gas by about ₹2 per kg. Global crude-oil prices have increased by about 50 per cent over the past few months owing to the war in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the United States. The government resisted increasing the prices for various reasons, but the proposition became more unsustainable with each passing day. It has also taken a hit with the reduction in special excise duty on petrol and diesel. Nevertheless, the OMCs were reported to be facing underrecoveries worth ₹1,000 crore per day. The price increase will lessen some pressure but is unlikely to be sufficient. Pump prices need to increase further in the coming days and weeks.