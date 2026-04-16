Currency policy is costing India: Managing rupee harder in open economy

To truly stop a currency from falling, the central bank must make holding that currency more attractive by raising interest rates. The RBI has ruled out interest rate increases for now. But this reticence cannot hold, because the “impossible trinity” mandates that a country with a fixed exchange rate and an open capital account cannot run an independent monetary policy. Ultimately, if the defence of the currency is sustained, interest rate hikes will need to follow.
However, the timing for such a policy in India is currently unfavourable. The economy faces headwinds. Aggregate demand is under pressure due to a slowdown in exports and a softening of remittance flows, a traditional pillar of support for the current account. Simultaneously, the bill for imported crude oil has gone up. In a standard inflation-targeting framework, these conditions — slowing growth and a negative terms-of-trade shock — would typically call for a supportive monetary policy, perhaps even a rate cut. Instead, the exigencies of the exchange rate defence are pushing the RBI in the opposite direction.