Currency policy is costing India: Managing rupee harder in open economy

It is, therefore, disappointing to observe the regression in RBI policy, which treats the financial sector as a set of taps that can be turned off and on at the whim of the regulator to achieve a short-term price target. This approach ignores the reality of how capable financial institutions emerge. Financial development requires decades of consistent, rule-of-law-based policies. It requires a climate where firms can operate with the confidence that the rules of the game will not be changed overnight. When the regulator periodically “breaks” the market to defend the exchange rate, it destroys the incentive for private firms to invest resources in their capabilities.