Currency questions: Higher costs of incentives for NRIs must be debated

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, through a set of frequently asked questions, clarified what banks could do while raising foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), deposits. While this will provide much-needed clarity to commercial banks, it raises several problematic questions. Banks, including their overseas branches, have been allowed to extend loans or issue standby letters of credit in favour of foreign lenders against FCNR (B) deposits raised under the swap facility announced by the RBI. The idea, of course, is to make such deposits attractive to non-resident Indians (NRIs). The underlying reason for starting the facility was the central bank’s desire to attract foreign inflows to cover the potential deficit in the balance of payments (BoP). The BoP was in deficit in last financial year as well, and the RBI had to sell over $50 billion worth of foreign exchange at a net level in the spot market. The Iran war led to a sharp increase in the prices of crude oil. Since India depends on imports for most of its crude-oil needs, the current account deficit (CAD) was expected to widen to about 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year. India is also witnessing large capital outflows for various reasons, which was expected to put pressure on the BoP. This was reflected in the rupee’s weakness in the currency market. Although India has large foreign-exchange reserves, the idea of incentivising foreign-currency mobilisation could have been justified as a precautionary measure. However, a lot has changed since then. Although there are still risks in West Asia, the situation has markedly improved, which is also reflected in about a 30 per cent decline in the prices of crude oil.