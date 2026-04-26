Damaging stalemate: Hopes for early resolution of the US-Iran crisis fade

Meanwhile, the risks of a wider conflict have risen significantly. Over the weekend, a third aircraft carrier, the USS George W Bush, entered the waters near Iran, joining the USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, and the USS Abraham Lincoln. The presence of three aircraft carriers in the region is considered highly unusual, and it significantly expands the threat of US military action there. At the same time, on Friday, the US imposed fresh sanctions on a China-based independent oil refinery and around 40 shipping companies linked to Iranian oil transport. Based in northeastern China, the refiner processes discounted crude oil and operates mostly outside the US financial system. The move is intended to impose maximum pressure on Tehran by disrupting Iran’s energy exports. However, the steady expansion of the petro-yuan settlement system in competition with the decades-old petro-dollar arrangement has underwritten Iran’s refusal to hold direct negotiations with US interlocutors until Washington recognises its red lines. But the failure of both parties to come to the negotiating table underlines yet again that Mr Trump’s strategy of imposing economic costs on Iran is unlikely to compel the regime in Tehran to agree to US terms.