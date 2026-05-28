Deepening water stress across urban, rural centres calls for urgent reforms

The consequences of the broader crisis are already visible across both rural and urban India. In Rajasthan’s Barmer district, for instance, the shutdown of a lift canal has left many villages dependent on a single hand pump. In Delhi, low flows and pollution in the Yamuna have reduced water-treatment capacity even as demand surges during the summer months, compelling it to nudge its neighbours for help. The Bengaluru water crisis in 2024 demonstrated how rapidly urban systems can collapse when groundwater reserves are depleted, lakes are encroached upon, and rainwater-harvesting norms remain poorly enforced. The crisis is no longer only about rain deficiency. Rising temperatures are accelerating evaporation and worsening groundwater depletion. India already extracts around 251 billion cubic metres of groundwater annually — about a quarter of the global total. Per capita water availability has fallen from around 5,000 cubic metres in 1950 to 1,486 cubic metres in 2021 and is projected to decline further. Research by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water suggests that 11 of India’s 15 major river basins are on the verge of facing severe water stress. Water shortage and stress can also have wider macroeconomic implications. An impact on food production can quickly feed into inflation with wider policy implications.