Democrat control of Congress may bring limited gains for India-US ties

With the Democrats set to take control of Congress in January next year, there is some anticipation that India can expect greater stability and better visibility in dealing with a range of issues impacting Indo-United States relations, chief among them being the long-stalled trade deal, immigration, and the stringent H1B visa regime. Such hopes are not entirely misplaced, although the President retains, and is likely to wield, the considerable executive powers at his disposal for the remaining two years of his term. Beyond these specifics, however, any optimism must be tempered by the realities of political outlooks.

Though the Democrats have not been India’s natural allies in the past, the nation looks forward to the prospect of Congress exerting a more stable influence on tariffs, shielding countries, including India, from Trumpian unpredictability. To be sure, the Democrats will have the security of a United States (US) Supreme Court judgment of February, which struck down the President’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on trading partners. But the framework for an interim trade agreement between the US and India, which the two sides decided in February, is yet to yield a formal trade deal that has been in the works since February 2025. Since then, tensions erupted over Russian oil purchases, which caused Mr Trump to impose additional tariffs on India until the verdict of the Supreme Court; fresh tensions over tariffs under a different law over alleged overcapacity and the use of forced labour further vitiated relations. US purchases of Russian diesel to cool domestic gasoline prices also negated Washington’s objections to India’s oil deals with Russia.