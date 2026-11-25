The RBI’s proposed expansion of the definition of “bank negligence” is, therefore, significant. It covers failures to implement authentication safeguards, issue mandatory transaction alerts, respond promptly to complaints, block channels after repeated failed authentication attempts, and implement customer-selected controls. System failures, security breaches, and employee or third-party collusion that facilitate fraud would also fall within the definition. Victims should not bear the financial consequences of institutional lapses. Grievance redress must be faster and more transparent, with clear timelines for investigating fraud, recovering funds, and deciding compensation. Banks must also ensure that the proposed safeguards can be activated quickly and easily. A secure digital-payment ecosystem cannot be built just by asking customers to be more vigilant. The proposals are a welcome step towards giving customers greater control, but the regulator must ensure that banks remain accountable for preventing fraud, responding swiftly when it occurs, and compensating victims when their own failures contribute to losses.