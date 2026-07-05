Economics of energy: India needs transparent pricing and a fiscal strategy

However, the government’s decision to forgo revenue or prevent OMCs from fully adjusting prices did not solve the underlying problem. The government has said that OMCs have suffered underrecoveries worth ₹2.19 trillion from selling petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) until June 30. Their loss stood at ₹74,781 crore. The OMCs will benefit from lower prices of crude oil once the high-cost inventory is cleared. However, the question is how these underrecoveries will be recouped. There is no reason why commercial public-sector undertakings with private shareholding should be forced to incur losses. So, what can be done?

One option is to keep the retail prices static and let the OMCs recover their losses or underrecoveries more broadly over time. However, under this option, the very section of the population the government intended to protect from higher prices will bear the cost. The second option is to support OMCs through the Budget, with the Union government paying the difference between the selling price and the cost price. However, this will increase the fiscal deficit and borrowing. Higher government borrowing tends to push up market interest rates, affecting both households and businesses. Besides, borrowing will have to be repaid by taxpayers. Thus, it can be argued that market interference did not achieve much, as has been the case historically. A clearer course of action would have been to allow prices to adjust, as most countries did. Prices would have risen and then come down transparently. In fact, this would have served as a clear signal to economic agents to curb oil consumption or seek alternatives.