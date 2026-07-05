Economics of energy: India needs transparent pricing and a fiscal strategy

There is another important aspect of the oil economy that warrants attention. India’s dependence on oil imports and its climate commitments require that petroleum consumption is replaced, to the extent possible, by electricity, preferably renewable. In transport, for instance, electric vehicles (EVs) should progressively replace vehicles running on the internal combustion engine. However, the shift in India’s energy mix will also have fiscal implications. Both the Union and state governments depend significantly on revenue from petroleum. In 2025-26, for example, provisional estimates show the petroleum sector, including dividends, contributed over ₹4.75 trillion to the central exchequer. For context, it was about 14 per cent of revenue receipts. Furthermore, taxes on EVs are much lower than on ICE vehicles, which will also affect revenue collection. Thus, it will be important not only to move to a transparent petroleum-pricing regime but also to design a medium-term strategy to facilitate a shift in energy consumption without fiscal strain.