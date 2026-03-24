Effective oversight: Safety crucial for success of weight-loss drugs

Indian pharmaceutical companies over the past year have ramped up manufacturing capabilities in anticipation of March 20, when the patent on semaglutide, the molecule behind Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, expired. Building on India’s capabilities as a producer of cost-effective generic drugs, domestically produced generic injectable and oral formulations of semaglutide are expected to hit the market soon. Generics from drug majors Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Natco, Zydus, and Mankind Pharma could cause these drug prices to plummet 50-70 per cent. Novo Nordisk’s patents in Europe and the United States (US), India’s biggest export markets for generics, will expire only in 2031, implying intense competition in the domestic market until then. This alone offers substantial gains for branded generics, given India’s deteriorating health parameters. According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men are overweight. This apart, some 77 million Indians suffer from Type 2 diabetes. Both are considered “lifestyle” diseases, the product of carb- and oil-heavy diets and inadequate exercise. Both diseases offer domestic manufacturers of generics large addressable markets. The market has already grown rapidly — from $16 million in 2021 to $100 million in 2025. It is expected to grow eightfold by 2030.
However, easier accessibility and greater affordability also carry risks. Chief among them is the question of quality. Had the US and European markets been open to these generics, the imposition of global standards under bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration would have ensured minimum standards of safety and veracity. But recent scandals over Indian-manufactured cough syrups, which caused the death of children in Central Asia and Africa, point to the gross inadequacy of drug regulation in this country. Indian generic manufacturers, therefore, bear a heavy responsibility in ensuring the safety of their products. Doing so is critical since the production of a large proportion of these generics will be subcontracted in response to anticipated demand surges. The danger of rampant counterfeiting — one of the Indian pharma business’ most chronic and underestimated weaknesses — cannot be ignored. By one estimate, nearly 28 per cent of the drugs available in urban India could be spurious. High-demand, high-value drugs such as antibiotics or those for cardiac and cancer treatment are counterfeiters’ principal targets. Weight-loss drugs could well join this list.