Enhance monitoring: Social media needs stronger safeguards to protect kids

Recommendation engines and advertising algorithms are optimised to maximise engagement and revenue, not necessarily to detect sophisticated networks that constantly adapt to evade detection. When such content is monetised through advertisements, the failure extends beyond moderation to the platform’s commercial review mechanisms. This calls for independent scrutiny of both content-recommendation systems and advertising-approval processes rather than reliance on company assurances alone. The challenge is global and growing. In 2025, the United States-based non-profit organisation National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received 21.3 million CyberTipline reports, including 61.8 million images, videos, and other files related to the child sexual exploitation. About 1.5 million reports had a generative-AI nexus, reflecting the rapid misuse of AI in child exploitation. The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) also identified 8,029 AI-generated CSAM images and videos in 2025, a 14 per cent increase over the previous year, with a 260-fold surge in AI-generated videos.