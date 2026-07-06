Enhance monitoring: Social media needs stronger safeguards to protect kids

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (Meity’s) directive to Meta to disable all Instagram advertisements and content promoting or facilitating child sexual-abuse material (CSAM) highlights the urgent need to strengthen accountability of social-media platforms in an era of content distribution driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The fact that exploitative content reportedly appeared as paid advertisement raises deeper concerns not only about user-generated content but also about the integrity of automated advertisement-review systems and AI-based content moderation, which are supposed to undergo stricter scrutiny before publication. Meta has reiterated its “zero tolerance” policy and argued that it deploys advanced AI to detect abusive content across its billions of users. Yet, the controversy illustrates the limitations of AI-driven moderation. An investigation by the BBC showed that advertisements were being shown to sell such content though messaging app Telegram. It is reported that Telegram has removed over 274,000 groups and channels with such material this year. However, it doesn’t seem to be enough.