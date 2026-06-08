Epic stalemate: US-Israel war on Iran hasn't achieved any of its objectives

It is possible that both sides have miscalculated somewhat. The US’ demand that Iran follow a zero-enrichment framework in favour of a regional consortium based in Saudi Arabia under international supervision is unacceptable to Tehran, given Israel’s existence as a nuclear power, access to regional intelligence networks, and expansionist ambitions. The same logic applies to Washington’s demands for the handover of Iran’s uranium stockpile enriched to 60 per cent purity (that is, below military grade). The US has not agreed to suggestions that these discussions be delinked from the immediate reopening of the strait and lifting sanctions against Iran. So far, only Israel has gained — having occupied 20 per cent of Lebanon and over 60 per cent each of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Now the combatants have resumed attacking each other in an infinite loop of retaliatory raids, with the US President Donald Trump, who started the hostilities in the first place, fruitlessly demanding Iran and Israel “stop shooting immediately”. This exhortation is a reflection of the structural weakness of this conflict, in which the US has lost control of its ally. The upshot is that West Asia, a vibrant centre for global finance and investment, has come to a standstill and the world has been precipitated into a crisis with no foreseeable end.