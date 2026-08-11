Expats in aviation: Indian carriers must nurture domestic talent

At IndiGo, which just turned 20 and controls more than 66 per cent of the domestic market, Willie Walsh has replaced Pieter Elbers as chief executive officer. Mr Walsh, born in Dublin, is often described as an international aviation executive, arguably in a sign that his global repute weighs over his nationality. He has been CEO of the International Airlines Group and British Airways among his various aviation roles in a 40-year career so far. Mr Elbers, a Dutch, was CEO of KLM Royal Dutch before joining IndiGo in 2022. Other expats who have steered IndiGo include Bruce Ashby and Gregory Taylor. Notably, at IndiGo, the longest and one of the most successful tenures has been between 2008 and 2018 under Aditya Ghosh, an Indian, as chief executive. Air India, ever since it was acquired by the Tata group in January 2022, has only had expat chiefs. Tewolde Gebremariam, a top executive from Ethiopia who was named Air India CEO recently, has been called a turnaround expert. He is credited with a massive expansion and revival of Ethiopian Airlines as its chief executive earlier. Mr Gebremariam is replacing Campbell Wilson, a New Zealand national with vast international experience in Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot.