Eyes in the sky: SpaceX is aiming to make history on Wall Street

The balance sheet shows $102 billion in assets and carries $60.5 billion of debt. In the 24-year history of the company, SpaceX has accumulated over $37 billion in losses. Last year (2025), SpaceX reported $18.6 billion in revenues with a net loss of $4.9 billion, even though Starlink had an operating profit of $4.3 billion. In the first quarter of 2026, SpaceX reported $4.7 billion in sales, aggregated across divisions, with a net loss of $4.3 billion. The “space” division lost $662 million on revenues of $619 million, with $930 million spent on research & development (R&D).

SpaceX has set aside provisions of over $500 million for potential legal liabilities as it fights a long list of cases. Many of those cases were initiated by individuals whose photographs were “deepfaked” by using Grok to create pornographic content. SpaceX is also contesting claims of patent infringement, copyright infringement, and data breach, as well as being under investigation by the European Union for alleged noncompliance with content-moderation norms. The finances are, to put it politely, dreadful. Asteroid mining and colonies on Mars are decades or centuries in the future, if achievable at all. The mismatch between the valuation asked and revenues is stark. The IPO will make SpaceX the seventh-most valuable listed company in the US, while $18 billion in revenues leaves it ranked outside the top 200. But Starlink and SpaceX rockets are market leaders, and growth rates are strong. Given Mr Musk’s deeply embedded position in the tech ecosystem and his proximity to political power, he could soon become the world’s first trillionaire.