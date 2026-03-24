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Fallout of West Asia war: India must prepare to minimise the damage

The war is in its fourth week and has already affected several countries, including India. The impact is being felt through different channels, though macro indicators may not capture everything

UAE, Iran war
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:08 PM IST
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United States (US) President Donald Trump’s statement on Monday, announcing a five-day pause on military strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, raised hopes of a possible end to hostilities in West Asia, as was reflected in market reaction. However, the hope did not last long because Iranian officials said they were not negotiating with the US. Nevertheless, reports indicate that countries like Pakistan, Türkiye, and Egypt are talking to both sides to find a resolution. However, as things stand, it is unclear how and when the war will end. While Iran has suffered substantial damage, it has held its ground and is unwilling to compromise. Further attacks on energy infrastructure, as both sides had threatened, can lead to lasting consequences.
 
The war is in its fourth week and has already affected several countries, including India. The impact is being felt through different channels, though macro indicators may not capture everything. For instance, there is a shortage of different varieties of gas. The government rightly decided to prioritise household needs. However, this comes at a cost for businesses. There are reports that workers in industrial areas are moving back to their villages. Though the problem is not exactly comparable to Covid, which was a much bigger crisis, the closure of small businesses could lead to permanent output loss with possible medium-term implications. At this stage, it might be hard to assess the loss of output and its impact on employment. However, if the war doesn’t end soon, both analysts and policymakers will have to start incorporating these factors into their analysis. Further, West Asia is not only a source of petroleum imports, it is also an important export destination for Indian goods. India exported goods worth about $57 billion in 2024-25 to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. This may also be significantly dented, depending on how long the crisis lasts.
 
Besides a negative growth shock, a prolonged war will increase challenges in macroeconomic management. On the fiscal front, the government has thus far decided to selectively pass on the increase in the prices of crude oil and gas. This means oil companies are taking the hit, which will result in lower dividend payment to the government. The government may also have to compensate oil companies for underrecoveries on retail sales. A loss of output in general would affect both direct and indirect tax collection. The government recently announced an economic stabilisation fund of ~1 trillion, though it is unclear when and how it will be used. The government may also have to allocate substantially more for fertiliser subsidies.
 
Although higher prices of energy have been selectively passed on, they may still push up the inflation rate. Lower production due to gas shortages in different areas will also be reflected in prices. While economists at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) argued in its latest monthly bulletin that the situation requires close monitoring, the central bank’s assessment will be known after the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (scheduled for April 6-8). The RBI’s immediate challenge is to manage the external sector. India is running a deficit on the balance of payments, and the data on foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investment is not encouraging. Higher prices of oil will likely increase the current account deficit (CAD) from an estimated 1 per cent of gross domestic product for 2025-26. Financing a higher CAD could be challenging in the current global environment. It is perhaps time for the government and central bank to coordinate and prepare a response to minimise the damage and preserve macroeconomic stability.  

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Topics :BS OpinionEditorial CommentBusiness Standard Editorial CommentWest AsiaWar ConflictOil Pricesoil and gas importsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:08 PM IST

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