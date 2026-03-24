Fallout of West Asia war: India must prepare to minimise the damage

The war is in its fourth week and has already affected several countries, including India. The impact is being felt through different channels, though macro indicators may not capture everything. For instance, there is a shortage of different varieties of gas. The government rightly decided to prioritise household needs. However, this comes at a cost for businesses. There are reports that workers in industrial areas are moving back to their villages. Though the problem is not exactly comparable to Covid, which was a much bigger crisis, the closure of small businesses could lead to permanent output loss with possible medium-term implications. At this stage, it might be hard to assess the loss of output and its impact on employment. However, if the war doesn’t end soon, both analysts and policymakers will have to start incorporating these factors into their analysis. Further, West Asia is not only a source of petroleum imports, it is also an important export destination for Indian goods. India exported goods worth about $57 billion in 2024-25 to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. This may also be significantly dented, depending on how long the crisis lasts.