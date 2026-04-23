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Fed Watch: Change of guard at US cenbank will have implications for markets

A leadership shift at the US Fed amid political pressure and policy debates could test central bank independence and shape global financial stability

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United States (US) Federal Reserve | Credit: Bloomberg
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:43 PM IST
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A change of the guard at the most influential central bank in the world, the United States (US) Federal Reserve, is happening at a particularly interesting time. Here is one reason why. President Donald Trump’s nominee for the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, said at a Senate hearing this week that the President never asked him to commit to any interest-rate decision and that he would never agree to do so. However, Mr Trump said he would be disappointed if interest rates were not reduced. In fact, Mr Trump has never held back in criticising the current Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, for not driving monetary-policy decisions to his liking. Mr Trump believes that interest rates need to be brought down substantially. He also tried to remove one of the Fed governors and the US Department of Justice under his administration launched an investigation against Mr Powell. Notably, even Republican senators have argued that the charges against Mr Powell be dropped before Mr Warsh is confirmed for the top job. The investigation and other actions by the administration were seen as an attack on the Fed’s independence, which is absolutely necessary for maintaining financial stability.  It would be worth watching how the ongoing process unfolds.
 
Mr Warsh, who is said to have long coveted the job and apparently lost out to Mr Powell eight years ago, is an old Fed hand. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve between 2006 and 2011. However, a lot has changed since then. The President’s persistent pressure to cut interest rates is only one aspect. Mr Warsh’s own ideas could also have an enduring impact on how the central bank functions. Interestingly, he is also in favour of lower interest rates, but for a very specific reason. Mr Warsh has argued that artificial intelligence (AI) will be significantly deflationary and increase productivity. Critics say that he has changed his position on interest rates to qualify for the job. Be that as it may, the rest of the Fed members involved in monetary-policy decisions may not agree with the AI reasoning, which could create friction. It is also worth noting that the US inflation rate has been above the 2 per cent target for about five years. Mr Trump’s ill-conceived Iran war has only complicated matters. Thus, the first challenge will be to bring the inflation rate close to the target.
 
Further, Mr Warsh has criticised the expansion in the Fed balance sheet and argued that “inflation is a choice”.  In a November 2025 article in The Wall Street Journal, he noted: “Inflation is caused when government spends too much and prints too much … The Fed’s bloated balance sheet, designed to support the biggest firms in a bygone crisis era, can be reduced significantly.” Although the Fed has been reducing the size of its balance sheet, a faster reduction could end up increasing market interest rates, which is unlikely to please Mr Trump. An accelerated reduction of the Fed balance sheet would also be difficult, given the structurally increased level of the US budget deficit. Besides, it has also been reported that Mr Warsh wants to reduce the level of communication by Fed officials. Central-bank communication has evolved into an important tool in shaping market expectations, particularly since the global financial crisis. A communication gap could increase financial-market volatility. Overall, since the Fed’s policy choices have an outsize impact on global financial markets, several issues, beginning with Mr Warsh’s confirmation, will be closely watched by stakeholders over the coming weeks.

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Topics :Donald TrumpBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionUS Federal ReserveUS InflationJerome Powellartifical intelligence

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

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