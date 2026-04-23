Fed Watch: Change of guard at US cenbank will have implications for markets

A change of the guard at the most influential central bank in the world, the United States (US) Federal Reserve, is happening at a particularly interesting time. Here is one reason why. President Donald Trump’s nominee for the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, said at a Senate hearing this week that the President never asked him to commit to any interest-rate decision and that he would never agree to do so. However, Mr Trump said he would be disappointed if interest rates were not reduced. In fact, Mr Trump has never held back in criticising the current Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, for not driving monetary-policy decisions to his liking. Mr Trump believes that interest rates need to be brought down substantially. He also tried to remove one of the Fed governors and the US Department of Justice under his administration launched an investigation against Mr Powell. Notably, even Republican senators have argued that the charges against Mr Powell be dropped before Mr Warsh is confirmed for the top job. The investigation and other actions by the administration were seen as an attack on the Fed’s independence, which is absolutely necessary for maintaining financial stability. It would be worth watching how the ongoing process unfolds.