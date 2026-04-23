Fed Watch: Change of guard at US cenbank will have implications for markets

Further, Mr Warsh has criticised the expansion in the Fed balance sheet and argued that “inflation is a choice”. In a November 2025 article in The Wall Street Journal, he noted: “Inflation is caused when government spends too much and prints too much … The Fed’s bloated balance sheet, designed to support the biggest firms in a bygone crisis era, can be reduced significantly.” Although the Fed has been reducing the size of its balance sheet, a faster reduction could end up increasing market interest rates, which is unlikely to please Mr Trump. An accelerated reduction of the Fed balance sheet would also be difficult, given the structurally increased level of the US budget deficit. Besides, it has also been reported that Mr Warsh wants to reduce the level of communication by Fed officials. Central-bank communication has evolved into an important tool in shaping market expectations, particularly since the global financial crisis. A communication gap could increase financial-market volatility. Overall, since the Fed’s policy choices have an outsize impact on global financial markets, several issues, beginning with Mr Warsh’s confirmation, will be closely watched by stakeholders over the coming weeks.