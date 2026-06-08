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Gauging price pressures: New WPI and PPI hold promise, updates are key

The revised WPI expands the basket from 697 to 957 items, and improves the methodology to prepare weightings by using gross value of output instead of net traded value

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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 10:57 PM IST
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The Office of the Economic Adviser, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, will release on June 15 a revised wholesale price index (WPI) series with 2022-23 as the new base year, alongside a suite of new producer price indices (PPIs), namely “output PPI” and “trial input PPI” for the manufacturing sector, and “services PPI”, initially covering seven sectors. The last WPI revision, which installed 2011-12 as the base year, was launched only in May 2017. This revision comes at a crucial juncture because the Indian economy has been transformed over the past decade. This has happened through the formalisation push from goods and services tax, by a pandemic that restructured global supply chains, by the rapid scaling up of renewable energy, and by digital services becoming a dominant production category. These changes necessitate updates to several key economic indicators to reflect changes in production patterns, consumption trends, and market structures over the past decade.
 
The revised WPI expands the basket from 697 to 957 items, and improves the methodology to prepare weightings by using gross value of output instead of  net traded value. This is for a better representation of domestic production. Additionally, this includes emerging sectors such as solar and wind energy, under the “electricity group”. More importantly, the introduction of the PPIs brings India closer to the global best practices by measuring inflation from the producer’s perspective through separate “input and output indices”, reducing double counting, unlike the WPI. Several advanced countries like the United States, China, Japan, Germany, France, and other G20 nations use the PPI for calculating this. Beyond inflation tracking, the PPI can improve estimating real gross domestic product (GDP) by providing more accurate sector-specific deflators.
 
Over time, PPIs can become an important building block for strengthening other economic indicators, like the index of industrial production (IIP), while also supporting the development of the recently proposed index of services production (ISP), which is set to release around July and would capture short-term movements in formal services-sector activity. However, the services PPI covers only seven formal-sector services, leaving large segments of India’s informal services sector outside its ambit. Challenges in data collection, measurement gaps and the transition from WPI-linked contracts will require closer management. As the government transitions from the WPI to PPI over the next five years, these limitations will need to be addressed carefully.
 
The next phase of reforms should be to strengthen the national accounts through regular base-year revisions across all key macroeconomic indicators, including the consumer price index, WPI, IIP and GDP series, alongside improving data quality, especially for the informal-service sector, and developing a dedicated production index for this segment. Such an index would track production and economic output and help bridge a major statistical gap, providing a more accurate picture of the economy.
 

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Topics :BS OpinionEditorial CommentBusiness Standard Editorial CommentWPIWholesale Price Index

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

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