Gauging price pressures: New WPI and PPI hold promise, updates are key

The Office of the Economic Adviser, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, will release on June 15 a revised wholesale price index (WPI) series with 2022-23 as the new base year, alongside a suite of new producer price indices (PPIs), namely “output PPI” and “trial input PPI” for the manufacturing sector, and “services PPI”, initially covering seven sectors. The last WPI revision, which installed 2011-12 as the base year, was launched only in May 2017. This revision comes at a crucial juncture because the Indian economy has been transformed over the past decade. This has happened through the formalisation push from goods and services tax, by a pandemic that restructured global supply chains, by the rapid scaling up of renewable energy, and by digital services becoming a dominant production category. These changes necessitate updates to several key economic indicators to reflect changes in production patterns, consumption trends, and market structures over the past decade.