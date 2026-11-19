The ASCI’s Annual Report for 2025-26 underlines the persistence of the problem. Nutraceuticals accounted for 52 per cent of food-and-beverage advertising cases, with 96 per cent requiring modification. The scale of violations suggests that existing mechanisms have not sufficiently deterred misleading claims. Although the ASCI’s self-regulatory framework can identify problematic advertisements and seek corrective action, its recommendations do not have the same force as statutory penalties. The rapid growth of digital advertising adds to the challenge. Influencers, sponsored content, and online marketplaces allow health claims to reach consumers quickly, often without the scrutiny applied to conventional advertisements.

India’s regulatory framework must, therefore, move beyond corrective action after an advertisement has appeared. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Central Consumer Protection Authority need to strengthen enforcement against unsupported health claims. The recent FSSAI advisory on mandatory labelling requirements and warnings for botanical ingredients underlines the need for greater scrutiny of product composition and safety information. Advertisers should be required to maintain credible, product-specific scientific evidence before making claims, rather than relying on studies of individual ingredients. Independent testing and transparent disclosure of the evidence supporting health benefits can help improve accountability. Penalties must be proportionate to the scale of the violation and the potential harm to consumers. Repeated violations should attract stronger consequences rather than a request to modify an advertisement. Stronger regulation and scientific scrutiny are essential to ensure that products sold in the name of wellness deliver what they promise.