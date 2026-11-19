The Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI’s) latest report, “A Pill for Thought”, highlights the risks of misleading health claims in India’s growing nutraceutical market. Of the 61 advertisements examined between July and September this year, all 60 completed cases violated the ASCI Code, while 31 advertisers failed to provide adequate evidence for their claims. The findings underline the need for stronger scrutiny of a market where false promises can have consequences for consumer health. The stakes are rising with the industry. According to one estimate, India’s nutraceutical market was valued at ₹3.67 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach ₹8.05 trillion by 2033, growing at an annual rate of 10.3 per cent. Nutraceuticals, which include functional foods, fortified drinks, probiotics, vitamins and dietary supplements, occupy a space between food and pharmaceuticals. While these products can meet legitimate nutritional needs, their marketing must not exploit consumers’ health concerns.
The ASCI’s investigation found weight management to be the most prominent theme in advertisements, followed by skin care, anti-ageing, respiratory health and claims relating to specific diseases. Promises such as “Lose 6 kg in 60 days” and “Your thigh fat will be gone in 12 weeks” used before-and-after images to suggest predictable results. Some supplements and gummies positioned themselves as safer alternatives to prescription therapies. Such claims can create unrealistic expectations about the speed, extent and safety of the promised benefits. The problem extends beyond exaggerated weight-loss claims to claims reversing chronic diseases like asthma, obstructive pulmonary disease, blood pressure, cholesterol, and polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome.
The ASCI’s Annual Report for 2025-26 underlines the persistence of the problem. Nutraceuticals accounted for 52 per cent of food-and-beverage advertising cases, with 96 per cent requiring modification. The scale of violations suggests that existing mechanisms have not sufficiently deterred misleading claims. Although the ASCI’s self-regulatory framework can identify problematic advertisements and seek corrective action, its recommendations do not have the same force as statutory penalties. The rapid growth of digital advertising adds to the challenge. Influencers, sponsored content, and online marketplaces allow health claims to reach consumers quickly, often without the scrutiny applied to conventional advertisements.
India’s regulatory framework must, therefore, move beyond corrective action after an advertisement has appeared. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Central Consumer Protection Authority need to strengthen enforcement against unsupported health claims. The recent FSSAI advisory on mandatory labelling requirements and warnings for botanical ingredients underlines the need for greater scrutiny of product composition and safety information. Advertisers should be required to maintain credible, product-specific scientific evidence before making claims, rather than relying on studies of individual ingredients. Independent testing and transparent disclosure of the evidence supporting health benefits can help improve accountability. Penalties must be proportionate to the scale of the violation and the potential harm to consumers. Repeated violations should attract stronger consequences rather than a request to modify an advertisement. Stronger regulation and scientific scrutiny are essential to ensure that products sold in the name of wellness deliver what they promise.