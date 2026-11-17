The composition of health care spending points to why public provision remains central. Pharmaceuticals accounted for 30.2 per cent of current health expenditure, while outpatient curative care accounted for 19.3 per cent. These are expenses that can recur and weigh heavily on households. Private hospitals accounted for around 31.9 per cent of current health expenditure, almost twice the 15.9 per cent spent through government hospitals. Expanding insurance without adequate public facilities risks financing treatment in a system where private providers remain a bigger part of delivery. The Centre cannot meet this challenge alone and states accounted for about 68 per cent of government health expenditure in 2023-24. However, their fiscal capacity and health infrastructure vary considerably. Government spending is directed substantially towards primary care, which accounts for around 51 per cent of its current health expenditure, as it should. However, this must translate into functioning facilities, adequately staffed centres, reliable supplies of medicines, diagnostic services, and accessible outpatient care. The NHA numbers mark genuine progress in the way health care is financed. But a falling OOPE share needs to be seen in the overall context. The priority must be to raise public-health spending towards the stated target while strengthening primary care and public hospitals.