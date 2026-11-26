It is worth noting that the US Congress has done its bit to empower the country’s President to impose punitive tariffs on countries importing Russian energy. Given that India has been importing Russian crude oil, the threat of additional tariffs remains a real risk. Notably, despite the odds, according to the USTR data, India’s goods exports to the US in 2025 grew by about 19 per cent and crossed $100 billion, with a trade surplus of $58.4 billion. It is worth noting that relations with the US are much deeper than what the trade numbers suggest and need to be preserved. The Indian government has engaged with the US administration, and both sides have often communicated that the deal was almost done. However, it appears that the final agreement could not be reached. Since India now has deeper trade agreements with the United Kingdom and the European Union, the usual arguments about India’s unwillingness to open up its markets in such negotiations have been considerably weakened. Thus, it is unclear what is holding up the trade deal. One reason reportedly is the shifting US demands, which is possibly making the final agreement difficult for India. Nevertheless, India needs to keep engaging with the US and aim to conclude the trade deal at the earliest without compromising on its interests.