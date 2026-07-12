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Indo-Pacific push: Modi's 3-nation visit strengthened geostrategic doctrine

The three-nation visit offered a coherent articulation of New Delhi's geostrategic aims at a time when trade and political relations with the US remain unpredictable

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Bloomberg
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 10:38 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent three-nation tour to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand sought to underline and extend India’s geostrategic interests in the Indo-Pacific. The productive outcomes of the visits offer a strategic counter in the face of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s studied disinterest in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the 19-year-old informal security partnership between the US, Australia, Japan and India. Indeed, variable presidential interest in the Quad urgently demanded an alternative articulation of India’s Indo-Pacific doctrine. In that sense, Mr Modi’s visits yielded critical momentum for the government’s overarching global maritime doctrine of MAHASAGAR, the acronym for the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. Articulated in early 2025 during his visit to Mauritius, MAHASAGAR broadens the original security and trade architecture limited to the Indian maritime landmass (SAGAR) to the broader Indian Ocean geography bordering Africa to the Indo-Pacific. Unlike the Quad, which China derisively described as the “Asian Nato”, MAHASAGAR offers a collaborative capacity-building and security agenda.
 
Preceded by the first official visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (July 1-3) to attend the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the visit to Indonesia best exemplified the aims of the expanded doctrine. Indonesia is not only the largest economy in the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), it is a geographically significant partner for India, straddling as it does the Lombok Strait, the most important trade waterway in the region after the Strait of Malacca. This is the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to the country and it considerably deepened the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Under the $630 million BrahMos contract, for instance, Jakarta has added one more battery to the one it had agreed to procure in November last year, making Indonesia the third overseas customer, after the Philippines and Vietnam, for this supersonic cruise missile system. The growing strategic cooperation was also enhanced by a deal to supply the Astra Mk 1 “beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM)” to arm Indonesia’s Su-30 fleet. Jakarta became the first overseas customer for this technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Of added significance to these headline deals is a low-key but implicit move towards de-dollarisation, with the two nations officially operationalising a “Local Currency Transaction Framework” between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia, enabling businesses to settle trade directly in rupees and rupiah.
 
Australia, the second pit stop, built on the 2014 Indo-Australia Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement with an agreement for Canberra to sell India uranium to enable New Delhi’s clean-energy targets by developing small nuclear-reactor technology. This deal, along with an enhanced defence-cooperation agreement involving expanded defence exercises and information-sharing between the militaries, is seen as part of a broader effort to develop stronger security ties amid growing concerns about China’s rising military strength in the region. The visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years, offered an opportunity to build on the free-trade agreement signed in April this year. Thus, the three-nation visit offered a coherent articulation of New Delhi’s geostrategic aims at a time when trade and political relations with the US remain unpredictable.
 
   

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Topics :Narendra ModiEditorial CommentBusiness Standard Editorial CommentBS OpinionIndo-Pacificmaritime security

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

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