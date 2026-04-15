Kalpakkam breakthrough must survive the tough test of time and safety

It was announced last week that India’s prototype fast-breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has reached criticality. This stage — the point at which the chain reaction that produces energy becomes self-sustaining — is the culmination of decades of effort. With it, India joins countries that have successfully designed and built a fast-breeder reactor. But this achievement is far more important for India than it is for most of the others that have attempted it. Since the days of Homi Bhabha seven decades ago, it has been recognised that while nuclear energy has enormous promise as part of India’s generation mix, it does not entirely free the country from external dependence. And that is because traditional reactors — such as the pressurised heavy-water reactors, which comprise the majority of India’s fleet — require uranium, which is not found in sufficient quantities within the country and needs to be imported, introducing an element of vulnerability into the supply chain.