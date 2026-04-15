Home / Opinion / Editorial / Kalpakkam breakthrough must survive the tough test of time and safety

Kalpakkam breakthrough must survive the tough test of time and safety

Few countries have built fast breeder reactors, and many later shut them due to the immense challenges of operating them safely

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor
premium
(Representative photo: Shutterstock)
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
It was announced last week that India’s prototype fast-breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has reached criticality. This stage — the point at which the chain reaction that produces energy becomes self-sustaining — is the culmination of decades of effort. With it, India joins countries that have successfully designed and built a fast-breeder reactor. But this achievement is far more important for India than it is for most of the others that have attempted it. Since the days of Homi Bhabha seven decades ago, it has been recognised that while nuclear energy has enormous promise as part of India’s generation mix, it does not entirely free the country from external dependence. And that is because traditional reactors — such as the pressurised heavy-water reactors, which comprise the majority of India’s fleet — require uranium, which is not found in sufficient quantities within the country and needs to be imported, introducing an element of vulnerability into the supply chain.
 
Thus, the originators of India’s nuclear programme recognised that it must progress in stages — and the second stage must be the development of a fast-breeder reactor that uses plutonium, which, in turn, is derived from spent fuel in traditional reactors alongside uranium. The chain reaction in such reactors leads not only to the generation of energy but also to the production of additional plutonium. In other words, they basically produce more fuel than they consume — essential for a resource-stretched country. The hope is that, eventually, the next stage of energy independence will arrive, namely a thermal-breeder reactor, which would only need an initial fuel charge and then run sustainably on thorium — an element that is widely available within India. At scale, this could ensure India’s energy independence for centuries.
 
The obstacles, however, are formidable. This can be understood from the fact that not only have very few countries set up fast-breeder reactors, many of those have chosen to shut them down subsequently after they proved incredibly difficult to operate safely. Unlike regular reactors, which in India use heavy water, the coolant used in most fast-breeder reactors is liquid sodium. This requires enhanced safety protocols against leaks. The largest ever fast-breeder, in France, was shut down 12 years after grid connection; in that period it had been operational only for 18 months. Japan’s best-known fast-breeder opened in 1986, but in the three decades after that generated grid-connected electricity only for a single hour.
 
For India, the lessons are simple. Unlike most other forms of technology, the trick lies not in developing cutting-edge technology but in maintaining and regulating it properly. However, this is precisely where systemic weaknesses creep in. The next hurdle will be connecting this reactor to the grid; after that, it will be in ensuring that it is economically viable — but then comes the hardest test of all, keeping it going for decades. This will require sustained attention and a vast expansion of supervisory and regulatory capability. While the government can take credit for completing a long-envisioned task, the hard work in fact starts now. But it must be attempted, because the payoff at the end would be transformative.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Policy challenge: Oil shocks and monsoon risks cloud India's outlook

Premium

More women, same barriers show India's factory shift is incomplete

Premium

Safety mechanism: Digital payments need speed with security as fraud rises

Premium

Development dilemma: Cheap replication of AI models is raising questions

Premium

Call for a basic plan: Telcos must also offer non-data plans for users

Topics :Nuclear reactorsNuclear energyenergy sectorBS OpinionEditorial CommentBusiness Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story