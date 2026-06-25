Listing Tata Sons: RBI's directions could strengthen group's governance

Various stakeholders in the Tata universe have diverse views on the listing of Tata Sons, complicating the matter further. Tata Trusts last year passed a resolution on keeping Tata Sons private. While Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is opposed to listing, two vice-chairmen of the Trusts recently supported it. The second-largest shareholder of Tata Sons, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has been reiterating the need to list. A mandate from the RBI will help things move in a clear direction.

With dispute over several issues intensifying within the group, even top government representatives reportedly have had to play the role of peacemakers within months of Ratan Tata’s passing. The interventions were arguably with the aim of protecting the larger interests of the economy. Against such a backdrop, listing Tata Sons — which will result in amending some of the controversial provisions in the Articles of Association — should bring stability. The veto power of Tata Trusts’ nominee directors on the board of Tata Sons, especially in appointments and dismissals of top executives, is among the changes expected once listing is done. On the whole, the listing of Tata Sons, which has a complex ownership structure, will be expected to bring more transparency and improve outcomes in the group.