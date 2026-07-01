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Mercury rising: Fossil-fuel dependence is powering heatwaves in Europe

Europe's deadly heatwaves expose the dangers of fossil-fuel dependence, underscoring the urgent need to accelerate the transition to renewable energy worldwide

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Unfortunately, the rightward shift of Western politics is failing its people in parrying the climate-change challenge. | Image: Bloomberg
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:45 PM IST
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Record-breaking heatwaves in Europe in May and June this year caused more than 1,300 excess deaths — the number of deaths above what is normally expected — offering a case study in the perils of fossil-fuel dependence. Parts of western and central Europe have experienced temperatures as much as 12 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 baseline. This phenomenon is said to be the result of a “dome” of hot, stagnant air (known as the “Omega Block” because of its shape). This high-pressure system distorts the flow of jet streams, which carry weather systems from west to east and can remain locked over the region for weeks. With global average temperatures more than the 1.25 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and on track to exceed the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, exceptional heatwaves like this year’s are likely to occur with greater frequency. Already heatwaves have caused more deaths in Europe than all other natural hazards combined. With temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in parts of France and Spain, Europe has become the world’s fastest-warming continent. According to the academic collaboration group World Weather Attribution, the hottest daily temperatures in Europe are warming at about triple the rate of global warming and night-time temperatures at about twice the rate. An ageing population and urban infrastructure designed to retain rather than keep out heat makes the region uniquely vulnerable to heatwaves. 
At the core of this crisis is the excessive dependence on fossil fuels, which account for roughly 65 per cent of the European Union’s (EU’s) gross energy consumption. This energy mix is driven by oil and petroleum products for transportation, and natural gas, which remains critical for electricity generation and residential heating. The anomaly here is the EU’s controversial decision to include natural gas as a “clean fuel” to meet emission-reduction targets in the Paris Agreement. This is illogical by any standards. Natural gas is certainly “cleaner” than coal or oil but it comprises mainly methane, which is a potent greenhouse gas. Building expensive infrastructure to store and transport it potentially locks Europe into a fossil fuel-dependence dynamic for decades. At the same time, reliance on fossil fuels has generated a weather-feedback loop, as Europe is witnessing this year. Heat-trapping greenhouse gases ramp up demand for energy-intensive cooling equipment such as air conditioning, placing an additional burden on power plants that run on fossil fuel. This, in turn, increases global warming. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 10 per cent of all greenhouse gases are expected to be generated by cooling by 2050. 
Unfortunately, the rightward shift of Western politics is failing its people in parrying the climate-change challenge. United States President Donald Trump has long declared climate change a hoax despite evidence of significant global warming across the American landmass. Far-right French leader Marine Le Pen is exploiting the crisis by promising a “massive air-conditioning plan” for the vulnerable population if she is elected. If there is a lesson from Europe’s summer debacle, it is the urgent need to transition to renewable energy across the world, including in India, where increasingly hotter summers are driving demand from ultra-polluting thermal-power plants.
   

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Topics :Climate ChangeBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionHeatwavesEuropeGlobal WarmingClimate PolicyEarth temperature

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

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