Mercury rising: Fossil-fuel dependence is powering heatwaves in Europe

At the core of this crisis is the excessive dependence on fossil fuels, which account for roughly 65 per cent of the European Union’s (EU’s) gross energy consumption. This energy mix is driven by oil and petroleum products for transportation, and natural gas, which remains critical for electricity generation and residential heating. The anomaly here is the EU’s controversial decision to include natural gas as a “clean fuel” to meet emission-reduction targets in the Paris Agreement. This is illogical by any standards. Natural gas is certainly “cleaner” than coal or oil but it comprises mainly methane, which is a potent greenhouse gas. Building expensive infrastructure to store and transport it potentially locks Europe into a fossil fuel-dependence dynamic for decades. At the same time, reliance on fossil fuels has generated a weather-feedback loop, as Europe is witnessing this year. Heat-trapping greenhouse gases ramp up demand for energy-intensive cooling equipment such as air conditioning, placing an additional burden on power plants that run on fossil fuel. This, in turn, increases global warming. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 10 per cent of all greenhouse gases are expected to be generated by cooling by 2050.