More graduates but fewer jobs: India's youth faces a harsh reality

The report also highlights an important social transformation underway. Caste- and gender-based occupational segregation has declined, and younger workers are increasingly entering sectors beyond traditional occupational roles. Yet, this mobility is not matched by the creation of job opportunities in other non-farm sectors. Migration has increased, with young people from poorer states moving to more developed ones in search of work. The larger policy implication is clear. India’s employment challenge is not just about job creation but also about quality jobs. There is a need for better alignment between education and industry demand, stronger vocational training linked to local industry, and strengthening job-matching systems like National Career Service to ease the college-to-work transition. One of the reasons India has not been able to create jobs at the scale required is the underperformance of the manufacturing sector. As India’s demographic dividend is expected to peak around 2030, the State of Working India 2026 report serves as a timely reminder that the real measure of educational progress is how enrolment can be turned into employment.