More graduates but fewer jobs: India's youth faces a harsh reality

Between 2004 and 2023, around 5 million graduates were added each year, but only about 2.8 million found employment. Only about 7 per cent of unemployed graduates manage to secure permanent salaried employment within a year. In absolute terms, about 11 million of the 63 million graduates aged 20-29 were unemployed as of 2023. The problem, therefore, is not a lack of education but a lack of salaried jobs. India added 83 million jobs between 2021-22 and 2023-24, but nearly 40 million were in agriculture, indicating informalisation rather than structural transformation. Much of this increase came from women entering self-employment or agriculture with low earnings. Salaried earnings have largely stagnated, and the graduate earnings premium has slowed, suggesting the supply of graduates is rising faster than the number of jobs created.