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More graduates but fewer jobs: India's youth faces a harsh reality

Between 2004 and 2023, 5 million graduates were added annually, but only 2.8 million found jobs; just 7% of unemployed graduates secure permanent salaried roles within a year

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
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Azim Premji University’s “State of Working India 2026” report, released last week, highlighted weak job absorption among the youth, especially graduates. With 367 million people in the 15-29 age group, India’s economic future depends on whether this increasingly educated workforce can be productively absorbed into the labour market. The most striking concern is the scale of graduate unemployment. Nearly 40 per cent of graduates up to age 25 are unemployed, and about 20 per cent among those aged 25-29. However, this is not a temporary problem. Graduate unemployment has remained high for some time. The problem has worsened because the number of graduates has increased sharply.
 
Between 2004 and 2023, around 5 million graduates were added each year, but only about 2.8 million found employment. Only about 7 per cent of unemployed graduates manage to secure permanent salaried employment within a year. In absolute terms, about 11 million of the 63 million graduates aged 20-29 were unemployed as of 2023. The problem, therefore, is not a lack of education but a lack of salaried jobs. India added 83 million jobs between 2021-22 and 2023-24, but nearly 40 million were in agriculture, indicating informalisation rather than structural transformation. Much of this increase came from women entering self-employment or agriculture with low earnings. Salaried earnings have largely stagnated, and the graduate earnings premium has slowed, suggesting the supply of graduates is rising faster than the number of jobs created.
 
The root of the problem lies partly in the education system. The number of institutions of higher education has expanded from 1,644 since liberalisation to over 70,000 today and the number of industrial training institutes has increased nearly 300 per cent since the 2000s. However, expansion has often come at the cost of quality, leaving many graduates without market-relevant skills. Regional disparities remain significant, with states such as Bihar and Jharkhand still lagging in institutional availability. Further, while access to higher education has become more democratised, financial barriers remain significant, particularly in professional courses, so relatively rich students dominate high-paying fields while poorer students are concentrated in general degrees with weaker outcomes.
 
The report also highlights an important social transformation underway. Caste- and gender-based occupational segregation has declined, and younger workers are increasingly entering sectors beyond traditional occupational roles. Yet, this mobility is not matched by the creation of job opportunities in other non-farm sectors. Migration has increased, with young people from poorer states moving to more developed ones in search of work. The larger policy implication is clear. India’s employment challenge is not just about job creation but also about quality jobs. There is a need for better alignment between education and industry demand, stronger vocational training linked to local industry, and strengthening job-matching systems like National Career Service to ease the college-to-work transition. One of the reasons India has not been able to create jobs at the scale required is the underperformance of the manufacturing sector. As India’s demographic dividend is expected to peak around 2030, the State of Working India 2026 report serves as a timely reminder that the real measure of educational progress is how enrolment can be turned into employment.

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Topics :BS OpinionEditorial CommentBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEmploymentjob marketlabour market

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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