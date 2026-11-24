The reorientation of relations was evident in the fact that both nations chose to set aside competing boundary claims, which flared up in May this year after Kathmandu objected to India using the disputed Lipulekh pass as a pilgrimage route to Kailash Mansarovar. Instead, Mr Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored age-old civilisational links between the two Hindu-majority nations by virtually flagging off the Saryu-Kamala Express between Ayodhya and Janakpur, Nepal. Overall, however, the contours of the joint vision document, the eight bilateral agreements, and the development and infrastructure package suggest that India has chosen to be relatively conservative in meeting Nepal’s requirements. At the centre of the talks is India’s pledge of $1.6 billion for an economic and reconstruction assistance package following the devastating floods caused by the collapse of a mountain glacier in August, killing about 1,500 people. The package includes a grant of $377 million for post-disaster and new infrastructure projects and a $1.24 billion line of credit for energy projects. The latter component reflects the damage caused by the floods, wiping out nearly 10 per cent of Nepal’s power-generation capacity, forcing it to turn to India to meet domestic demand. Given that Kathmandu has estimated rebuilding costs at $4.8 billion, there are indications that Nepal’s ruling regime would have preferred a larger commitment from India. Nepal, however, secured access to two ports — Kandla and Paradip — in addition to the existing rights at Kolkata, Haldia and Visakhapatnam — to conduct third-country trade, vital for a landlocked country.