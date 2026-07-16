New urea policy tackles imports, but ignores fertiliser subsidy distortions

The core issue lies in the skewed nature of the fertiliser subsidy, which privileges the use of ammonia-based urea (N) over phosphatic (P) and potassic (K) nutrients. While subsidies for the latter two are based on nutrient content, urea is subsidised at a flat rate. A farmer currently buys a 45-kg bag of urea for ₹242, for which the government incurs a cost of ₹2,200 to ₹4,000, depending on whether it is domestically manufactured or imported. Not surprisingly, urea has become the fertiliser most used over the years, driving the annual subsidy to unsustainable levels. Urea typically accounts for the bulk of the fertiliser subsidy, budgeted at ₹1.71 trillion for this financial year. Surging global prices following the hostilities in West Asia are likely to see this figure significantly exceed.