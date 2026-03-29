No end in sight: West Asia conflict escalating costs for global economy

Until now, the Iranian mining and blockading of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for a quarter of trade in seaborne oil and gas and is the main outlet for West Asian fossil-fuel producers, have caused oil prices to soar from $73 per barrel (for benchmark Brent crude) to $110-119, along with heavy shortages. Eastern Asia has been particularly hard hit as it sources 80-90 per cent of crude oil and natural gas via this route. Saudi Arabia sought to adjust to the blockade by increasing oil flows through its east-west overland pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which eased pressure on prices of crude oil. That outlet, too, is now threatened along with trade between Asia and Europe. The Suez Canal/Red Sea accounts for a third of world container traffic, and the world has already experienced the impact of Houthi disruption in 2023 and 2024. Ships were forced to take the longer route down the west coast of Africa and around the Cape of Good Hope, causing a sharp rise in shipping costs, including insurance premiums, and adding to global inflationary pressures and disrupted supply chains.