In such cases, actions by the CEO (the actions that don’t directly impinge on operations) may lead to big swings in perceptions. However, as seen with Google, Microsoft and Apple, startups that grow at dizzying speed can also evolve to being run in a more conventional fashion, diluting the association of a company’s brand with an individual. Mr Huang’s return may seem to have kicked the succession issue down the road, but that’s not really true, given the overhang of national-security considerations and accusations that the President has interfered in the matter because of his interests. There was bipartisan condemnation of the reinstatement by the Republicans and Democrats. Mr Huang is scheduled to testify in front of Congress committees in January. By then, the Democrats will control both Houses of Congress and national-security considerations will be probed at length in those hearings. Many Republicans who are hardliners in their attitude to China may in this case be willing to go along with the Democrats. In that case, the reinstatement could have very far-reaching consequences.