Off-field divide: European football teams racially diverse but Europe isn't

This warm, fuzzy notion of racial integration on the football pitch that the media celebrates is not reflected in the real world in Europe, however. White Europeans may be happy to watch foreign players from the distance of a football stadium win sporting laurels for their nations but are unlikely to welcome them elsewhere. In social, political or corporate institutions, African-origin citizens are conspicuous in their scarcity. Few can claim not to have been racially abused. Nowhere is this more evident than in France, where people of African descent account for 10 per cent of the population but less than 1 per cent of leadership in the top 50 French companies and about 2 per cent of lawmakers in the National Assembly. It is telling that the bulk of France’s African-origin footballers grew up in the banlieues, low-cost suburban housing projects. This is also true of Germany and Italy, where immigrants exist on the squalid margins of urban life. Only England remains an exception where racial integration is evident across the political and social spectrum, although Brexit was partly a product of growing anti-immigration sentiment. The racial composition of European football teams stands in stark contrast to the rise of rightwing nationalism across Europe, which has put anti-immigration front and centre of political platforms — from France’s Rassemblement National to the Alternative For Germany and Brothers of Italy, among others. This is the reality fans must remember when they watch Mbappe or Yamal strut their stuff on the pitch tomorrow.