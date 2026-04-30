Policy prescription: MoF's economic review presents a realistic assessment

The review is spot on in saying that several international agencies seem “guilty” of assuming a quick restoration of energy supplies. However, it’s worth noting that many governments, including those starting the conflict, also seem to have assumed that it would end quickly with minimal disruption. However, Iran’s resistance and resolve have altered the conflict’s nature. Therefore, it is unclear how long the impasse will persist or how a durable resolution will be achieved. One clear message from the West Asia conflict is the need to build buffers of key inputs, and this should not be limited to oil and gas. It has been witnessed that countries can weaponise their dominance in the production of critical inputs and commodities. Coming back to oil, some countries have passed on the increase in prices, and some have not. India is in the latter category. The government reduced special excise duty on petrol and diesel to protect the oil-marketing companies (OMCs) to some extent. However, reports suggest the OMCs may see under-recoveries of about ₹80,000 crore just on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas this financial year if present level of losses persists. They are also estimated to be facing large losses on the sale of petrol and diesel. This is not a sustainable position, and prices have to be adjusted. This will have implications for growth and inflation outcomes. Projections of a deficient monsoon would only complicate matters for Indian macroeconomic managers.