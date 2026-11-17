The Andhra Pradesh government under N Chandrababu Naidu has offered states a progressive blueprint to attract and secure investors at a time when private-sector investment, Indian or foreign, has been thin on the ground. The Investment Protection Bill, to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session, reflects the economic cost the state has paid due to the political rivalry of successive regimes. Prominent among them is the infamous “three capitals plan” of 2019, under which the YSR Congress Party government in the state decided to scrap the plan of the previous government, whose chief minister was, again, Mr Naidu, to establish a new capital, Amaravati, in the newly bifurcated state. Instead, the state was to have three separate capitals — legislative, executive and judicial — all located miles apart from one another. This plan reneged on the previous government’s commitment to compensate farmers who surrendered land for the single greenfield capital. Legal battles and parliamentary intervention sorted out the matter only in September 2026. The same YSR Congress regime also scrapped long-term power-purchase agreements in renewable energy with retrospective effect, an issue that worked its way through the courts till 2022.
The law concerned shields investment by ensuring that future governments cannot arbitrarily cancel or alter valid commitments. To this end, the law covers land allotment, water pricing, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, infrastructure support and regulatory approvals. Significantly, the state also plans to introduce an escrow account to guarantee the timely delivery of industrial incentives, though it is unclear how this will function since the law is still in the drafting stage. Announced at the 31st Confederation of Indian Industry Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, the state government is seeking broader support from New Delhi for a National Investment Protection Act. The Concurrent List of the Constitution allows states to enact legislation of this nature but neither the states nor the Centre has such laws in place.
The chronic variability of policymaking under different political administrations suggests that states hoping to attract investment would do well to follow Andhra Pradesh’s example rather than wait for a model national law. In West Bengal, for example, the Trinamool Congress government’s arbitrary decisions to review compensation for land losers in the Tata-Nano project or the cancellation, with retrospective effect, of three decades of industrial commitments, subsidies, and other concessions played stellar roles in the further flight of industry.
The major issue, perhaps, is how far successive governments will genuinely honour the letter and spirit of such a law. Inasmuch as all laws are subject to legal challenges, the risk of investors being subjected to lengthy lawsuits by successor regimes — a major pain point — remains. This is a key reason India’s key economic partners, for example, are demanding a one-year window for the exhaustion of legal remedies in arbitration contracts under bilateral-investment treaties rather than the government’s reported offer of three years. Though a stable investment environment can only be as “politics-proof” as the politicians will allow, an investment-protection law will offer a degree of predictability that has been elusive in India’s economic landscape.