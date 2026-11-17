The Andhra Pradesh government under N Chandrababu Naidu has offered states a progressive blueprint to attract and secure investors at a time when private-sector investment, Indian or foreign, has been thin on the ground. The Investment Protection Bill, to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session, reflects the economic cost the state has paid due to the political rivalry of successive regimes. Prominent among them is the infamous “three capitals plan” of 2019, under which the YSR Congress Party government in the state decided to scrap the plan of the previous government, whose chief minister was, again, Mr Naidu, to establish a new capital, Amaravati, in the newly bifurcated state. Instead, the state was to have three separate capitals — legislative, executive and judicial — all located miles apart from one another. This plan reneged on the previous government’s commitment to compensate farmers who surrendered land for the single greenfield capital. Legal battles and parliamentary intervention sorted out the matter only in September 2026. The same YSR Congress regime also scrapped long-term power-purchase agreements in renewable energy with retrospective effect, an issue that worked its way through the courts till 2022.