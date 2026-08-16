Since the RBI has decided to close the scheme after getting a little over $50 billion, it is not clear what the expectations were. Analysts were expecting $80 billion-100 billion to come under various swap windows. Did the RBI not expect similar levels of flows? Banks were incentivised to raise deposits and were offering substantial leverage. It is not clear if the objectives have been met. Besides, what would have been the downside of accumulating more foreign-exchange reserves? A much higher reserve could have artificially pushed up the rupee exchange rate. Liquidity in the system would have significantly also gone up. But could the central bank not anticipate or manage such after-effects? Further, it was indicated in the last post-monetary policy press conference on August 5 that there was no proposal to close the scheme prematurely. What changed over the next nine days? Both the announcement of the scheme and its premature withdrawal indicate a lack of proper policy planning and do not augur well for a large central bank like the RBI.