The remarkable flurry of summitry in Manila, Philippines, on November 17 — the 23rd India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, the 21st East-Asia Summit, and the leader-level Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit — did not significantly alter the region’s geo-economic dynamics. But it took place just days ahead of a historic trilateral summit between Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin. Of these, the Quad meeting, comprising the leaders of the United States (US), Japan, India, and Australia, has been highlighted as a positive development for India and the Indo-Pacific powers. This could be an overstatement. For one, there is little evidence that the meeting significantly changed the direction of Indo-US relations, nor is there a dramatic departure in the Quad’s role. The statement that the Quad would “ensure open, safe and resilient maritime corridors in the Indo-Pacific” is a riff on an established theme. Most announcements listed in the short, joint press release — from cooperation on critical minerals to maritime surveillance, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity cooperation — refer to ongoing projects. The exception is the Business Leaders’ Forum, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next year, but this, too, may be of less significance, given China’s overweening economic and technological dominance of and integration with the Indo-Pacific nations.
It is, of course, reassuring for India that the meeting took place at all, given the current frictions in Indo-US relations. But it is noteworthy that the summit was held in Manila, the capital of Philippines, which is a partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a grouping that does not wholly approve of the Quad in the first place. China has long characterised the Quad as an “Indo-Pacific North Atlantic Treaty Organization” and has accused the US of fostering a Cold-War mentality by creating this grouping. This descriptor has acquired a fresh irony, given that the upcoming trilateral, expected to take place on November 19 on the sidelines of the China-led Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, is being portrayed by Western commentators as a second Yalta. The reference is to the post-World War II conference that defined spheres of influence in Europe between Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt. Seen against this backdrop, the timing of the Quad leaders’ summit — held nearly a decade after its formal founding in May 2007 in a non-member country — underlines its role as a tactical instrument for the US rather than a central component of its geopolitical strategy.
This much has been clear from the beginning. After a hopeful start in 2007, the grouping went into limbo until it was revived under US President Donald Trump in his first term. Leader-level summits, however, only took place for the first time in 2021, when Joe Biden as US President hosted a virtual summit. Five more summits followed, with the last being held in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2024. Thereafter, the 2025 summit, which was to be hosted in New Delhi, did not happen, a result of escalating tensions over trade and tariffs between the US and India. Although Quad foreign ministers continue to meet, the momentum appears to have slowed. The lack of clarity over the Quad’s role is underlined by the fact that though the next summit is expected to be held in New Delhi, no date has been set yet. That calendar may well be determined by the outcome at Shenzhen.