It is, of course, reassuring for India that the meeting took place at all, given the current frictions in Indo-US relations. But it is noteworthy that the summit was held in Manila, the capital of Philippines, which is a partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a grouping that does not wholly approve of the Quad in the first place. China has long characterised the Quad as an “Indo-Pacific North Atlantic Treaty Organization” and has accused the US of fostering a Cold-War mentality by creating this grouping. This descriptor has acquired a fresh irony, given that the upcoming trilateral, expected to take place on November 19 on the sidelines of the China-led Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, is being portrayed by Western commentators as a second Yalta. The reference is to the post-World War II conference that defined spheres of influence in Europe between Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt. Seen against this backdrop, the timing of the Quad leaders’ summit — held nearly a decade after its formal founding in May 2007 in a non-member country — underlines its role as a tactical instrument for the US rather than a central component of its geopolitical strategy.