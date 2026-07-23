Reviving the 1991 spirit: Reform lessons from then should not be ignored

The Union Budget, presented by Singh on July 24, 1991, charted a path for India’s economic recovery and growth in the coming years. Apart from achieving the steepest single-year reduction in the fiscal deficit and slashing import duties — a process that continued for a few more years — the Budget also laid the foundations for further reforms in taxation and financial-sector policies, an exercise undertaken with the help of recommendations from expert committees. A couple of hours before the presentation of that historic Budget, the government tabled in Parliament its new policy that abolished licensing for all industries except 18 specified sectors, scrapped the asset limit for companies governed under the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, and reduced the public-sector monopoly by allowing private enterprises to enter as many as 10 sectors that were hitherto out of bounds for them. Foreign investment up to 51 per cent equity was also allowed automatically in 34 industries. A few weeks earlier, cash compensatory support, a form of export subsidy, was abolished and the rupee was devalued in two phases, paving the way for a movement towards a liberalised exchange rate management system. The disinvestment of government equity in public-sector enterprises was also launched.