Rising heat stress: Integrated climate strategy key to building resilience

A recently released joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Meteorological Organization warns that extreme heat is pushing global food systems to the brink. Over 1.23 billion people are dependent on agriculture for livelihood and are increasingly exposed to heat stress, which has a cascading impact on crops, livestock, and fisheries. Most crops begin to experience yield losses beyond critical temperature thresholds, often around 30 degrees Celsius. Already, staple crops such as maize and wheat have recorded yield declines of 7.5 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, for every 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature, with projections indicating further losses of up to 10 per cent per degree of warming in the future. Besides, human lives are also at stake. Studies show that agricultural workers are now 35 times more likely to die from heat exposure than workers in other sectors, while nearly 470 billion working hours are already lost annually due to extreme heat. By the end of the century, large parts of South Asia, including India, could face up to 250 days a year when farm work becomes physiologically unsafe. Women face disproportionate risks, especially from poor sanitation, lack of water intake and longer working hours, which increase vulnerability to chronic illness.
India, the largest producer of rice with an output of about 150.18 million tonnes, faces a sharpened threat as heatwaves are projected to severely impact production in the Ganga-Indus basin. In this region, average labour capacity during the growing season could fall below 40 per cent under high-emission scenarios, severely constraining output and rural incomes. This risk is compounded in the near term by India Meteorological Department forecasts of an El Niño-linked below normal monsoon in 2026, with rain expected at just 92-94 per cent of the long-period average. Nearly 45 per cent of India’s agriculture is rain-fed. Groundwater, which supports 62 per cent of irrigation, is declining, and a water demand-supply gap of 570 billion cubic metres is projected by 2030. The recent data shows a steady decline in reservoir-storage levels with live storage falling from roughly 69 per cent in early February to about 45 per cent of capacity in early April this year.
Not just rising temperatures but heat operates as a “risk multiplier” as it intensifies droughts, accelerates loss in soil moisture, expands pest and disease ranges, stresses livestock, and disrupts marine ecosystems. For the most common livestock species, stress begins at above 25 degrees Celsius. More than 90 per cent of the global ocean experienced at least one marine heatwave in 2025. These events have already affected about 15 per cent of global fisheries, leading to production losses exceeding 5.6 million tonnes and economic damages estimated at $6.6 billion. Addressing this requires more than incremental responses. Strengthening early-warning systems, investing in heat-resilient crop varieties, improving water and reservoir management, ensuring labour protections, and expanding digital extension services are essential. As rising temperatures shrink the biological limits within which both crops and human labour can function, intervention is needed for both adaptation and mitigation.