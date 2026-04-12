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Risks persist: Fog of uncertainty descends as Iran-US negotiations fail

Failed US-Iran talks and continued Hormuz blockade deepen global uncertainty, with fragile diplomacy offering only limited hope amid escalating geopolitical tensions

US Vice-President J D Vance walks off Marine Two to board Air Force Two for departure to Pakistan for talks on Iran, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, on Friday­ PHOTO: REUTERS
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Leaving Islamabad after less than a day of negotiations, US Vice-President J D Vance told reporters that Iran had chosen not to accept American terms. (Photo: Reuters)
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
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The failure of the first direct talks between the United States (US) and Iran since the 1979 revolution has underlined the profound bad faith and cultural differences inherent in their relations. Leaving Islamabad after less than a day of negotiations, US Vice-President J D Vance told reporters that Iran had chosen not to accept American terms, which included a commitment not to build nuclear weapons. The Iranian foreign ministry, on its part, expressed surprise that an agreement was expected after just one session, while the state-controlled press pointed to “excessive US demands”. This mutual intransigence is likely to mark an abrupt end to the recovery in financial markets seen in the first few days of the ceasefire. The principal crisis of blocked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, thus, continues, and neither country has indicated what will happen after the ceasefire ends. 
There is a hint of a silver lining in the willingness in Washington and Tehran to continue engagement. Reports from Washington suggest that Mr Vance’s failure to get a deal does not necessarily mean the talks are over. An X posting by the Iranian foreign ministry said negotiations would continue despite their differences, though it did not specify a timeline for restarting dialogue. While it is imperative for the two sides to remain engaged, it may be prudent to have the nuclear issue channelled into a separate structured dialogue over the longer term. Creating a more conducive atmosphere for constructive dialogue may be a good starting point. This would include the US prevailing on Israel to stop bombing Lebanon. Bombing has killed more innocent civilians than people belonging to Iran-backed Hezbollah, which is Tel Aviv’s purported target. A move by Tehran to lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, including charging transit fees, would be a useful signal that it intended to follow the conventions of international law. The United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Seas (Unclos) requires unimpeded freedom of navigation in international waters. Iran signed Unclos in 1982 but did not ratify it. Permitting free passage of shipping is also governed by customary law, to which Tehran is also bound. Since Iran has signalled its keenness to adhere to United Nations norms in its dealings with the US, it could consider opening the strait and scrapping the transit fee it is charging some vessels. It is unlikely to agree, however, since its command of the strait is one potent trump card it holds over the US’ equally unlawful Operation Epic Fury. 
Tehran’s willingness to talk to Asian allies also offers a glimmer of hope. India’s diplomatic outreach to Iran, including sending much-needed medical supplies and food, has yielded some gain. Indian Navy-escorted tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil have been allowed safe passage through the waterway by means of an operational understanding. This puts India in a strong position to participate in an Asian coalition to negotiate the re-opening of this critical waterway in the remaining days of the ceasefire. Unfortunately, US President Donald Trump’s comments on plans to “outblockade Iran” and his assertion that a deal’s outcome wouldn’t matter because the US had “won” are unlikely to encourage Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, to soften Tehran’s hardline approach. In short, all bets on the outcome of this conflict are off — again.

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Topics :Donald TrumpBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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