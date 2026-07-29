States need faster fiscal consolidation as debt redemptions loom

A new report published by rating agency Icra this week underscored the weakness of state-government finances. The report showed that state-government securities worth about ₹24 trillion — the number being about a third of the total — will mature between 2027-28 (FY28) and FY32. The outstanding stock of state-government securities was about ₹73 trillion at the end of March 2026. The refinancing needs of state governments, along with new issuances to finance the fiscal deficit, mean that the supply of such securities will remain elevated in the coming years, which will inevitably impact the overall borrowing cost in the market. Although the maturity profile of state-government securities has improved in recent years, issuances have been high. The outstanding stock of state-government securities has more than doubled since March 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of over 14 per cent. The central-government debt stock grew at an annual rate of about 12 per cent during this period.