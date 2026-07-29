States need faster fiscal consolidation as debt redemptions loom

A new report published by rating agency Icra this week underscored the weakness of state-government finances. The report showed that state-government securities worth about ₹24 trillion — the number being about a third of the total — will mature between 2027-28 (FY28) and FY32. The outstanding stock of state-government securities was about ₹73 trillion at the end of March 2026. The refinancing needs of state governments, along with new issuances to finance the fiscal deficit, mean that the supply of such securities will remain elevated in the coming years, which will inevitably impact the overall borrowing cost in the market. Although the maturity profile of state-government securities has improved in recent years, issuances have been high. The outstanding stock of state-government securities has more than doubled since March 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of over 14 per cent. The central-government debt stock grew at an annual rate of about 12 per cent during this period.
Reducing the budget deficit will require both curtailing expenditure and boosting revenue. As regards expenditure, it is widely acknowledged that subsidies, and particularly unconditional cash transfers, are on the rise. A recent study highlighted how such cash-transfer schemes in select states are benefiting women. However, the fiscal impact of such schemes should not be ignored. A study of 21 states by the Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC) showed that as a percentage of their combined gross state domestic product (GSDP), expenditure on subsidies and transfers increased from 2.2 per cent in FY19 to 2.7 in FY26 (BE). It was about 20 per cent of revenue expenditure.
In many states, high stamp duty results in buyers and sellers reporting a much lower value of real-estate transactions. Thus, rationalising such duties and better vigilance can improve revenue collection. The non-tax revenue of the states has remained at about 1 per cent of GDP over the past decade or so. The need for containing debt and deficit cannot be overemphasised. A persistently high general government borrowing requirement, as has been the case for years, increases the cost of money, affecting private investment.