Home / Opinion / Editorial / Steel walls: India should resist delays in implementing landmark FTAs

Steel walls: India should resist delays in implementing landmark FTAs

The embattled Labour government of Keir Starmer needs to show that it is willing to defend British jobs and industries

STEEL
premium
Representative Picture
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 10:13 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
This newspaper reported last week that the implementation of one of India’s landmark free-trade agreements (FTAs) of the past few years, the one with the United Kingdom (UK), may run into delay because of Whitehall’s decision to introduce new restrictions on all imports of steel. It recently declared that it intended to reduce the amount of steel permitted to be imported tariff-free by 60 per cent through its anti-dumping powers. This will come into force relatively quickly; from July, imports above the designated tariff-free quota will have a 50 per cent duty imposed. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement calls for tariffs on such imports to drop to zero. No major FTA faces a smooth path from signature to implementation. But things are evidently even harder at a time of domestic political populism and global overcapacity.
 
Both these factors have contributed to the UK’s decision. The embattled Labour government of Keir Starmer needs to show that it is willing to defend British jobs and industries. But it has also decided to move closer economically to the European Union (EU), which it traumatically left in 2020, after a referendum in 2016. It will need, as part of this process, to introduce restrictions on various sectors that are closely aligned with European regulations. Steel will, as a matter of course, be one of those sectors. It is worth noting that one of the big beneficiaries of the UK’s new policy for the sector will be Tata Steel, which has a large installation at Port Talbot, which is in Wales; it might break even in 2026-27. Production at the unit in Port Talbot has shifted from traditional steel-making, with its blast furnaces closing down in 2024; new production comes from greener electric arc furnaces, which use recycled steel among other inputs.
 
The vexed and central question will be what the EU calls the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which, in straightforward terms, is a tariff on the carbon content of imports. New Delhi will have to adjust to the fact that its major trading partners will follow Brussels’ lead in putting up relatively high bars to products that emerge from processes which are intensive in their emission of greenhouse gases. European nations, including the UK, believe that their industries can no longer afford the reduction in competitiveness involved in being more stringent on their carbon footprint than their global counterparts. This eminently predictable process should not be seen as problematic enough to derail the broader process of integration.
 
Indeed, it should be seen as a way out of a major problem facing the Indian steel sector: The question of Chinese overcapacity. The level of investment in traditional steel-making in China has caused anti-dumping concern to flare up all over the world, including in India. But new investment in the sector in India should prioritise higher-end processes that will be more able to surmount various border restrictions in the West. This will be a future source of competitive advantage. It is important for New Delhi, therefore, not to slow the process of operationalising its new free-trade agreements. The ebb and flow of politics in Europe and the UK is dynamic enough to make any additional sources of delay doubly problematic. The various gains made — not just for industrial sectors that will be encouraged to move up the value chain but also for services sectors that are already strong — must be locked in as soon as possible.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Course correction: The impact of fuel price hikes needs to be managed

Premium

Judicial efficiency demands better infrastructure, systemic reforms needed

Premium

Gold imports need structural solutions, not knee-jerk restrictions

Premium

Failed tests: National Testing Agency needs better preparation for exams

Premium

Stability and growth: India needs to accelerate its pace of reforms

Topics :BS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentFTAIndia-UK Free TradeSteel imports

First Published: May 18 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story