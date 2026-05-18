Steel walls: India should resist delays in implementing landmark FTAs

Indeed, it should be seen as a way out of a major problem facing the Indian steel sector: The question of Chinese overcapacity. The level of investment in traditional steel-making in China has caused anti-dumping concern to flare up all over the world, including in India. But new investment in the sector in India should prioritise higher-end processes that will be more able to surmount various border restrictions in the West. This will be a future source of competitive advantage. It is important for New Delhi, therefore, not to slow the process of operationalising its new free-trade agreements. The ebb and flow of politics in Europe and the UK is dynamic enough to make any additional sources of delay doubly problematic. The various gains made — not just for industrial sectors that will be encouraged to move up the value chain but also for services sectors that are already strong — must be locked in as soon as possible.