Tango and Cash: Choreographed moves of RBI, Centre good for bond markets

Between April and June 2, net FPI to India witnessed outflows of $13.7 billion, primarily in the equity segment. On the debt front, net outflow in April was $1.2 billion, and has recovered marginally since then to $425 million. The measures on debt should hopefully help sustain and strengthen this reversal, though the spike in the 10-year US bond yield past 4.5 per cent would weigh on investors’ relative investment appetite for Indian G-secs. On the positive side, the rupee which had drifted to a low of 96.96 to the dollar, clocked its best day in two months, after the RBI-government joint action, to hit 94.94 on Friday, while bond yields eased to under 7 per cent after a while. Over the longer term, these reforms should bolster investor confidence, deepen bond markets, and potentially lower sovereign borrowing costs. Doing away with limits on equity investment from overseas individuals, and scrapping artificial distinctions such as Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India, also constitutes a salutary move. Overall, this well-synced tango signals the government and RBI’s intent to bring in all capital as long it is green, and heed investors’ concern.