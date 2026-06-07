Home / Opinion / Editorial / Tango and Cash: Choreographed moves of RBI, Centre good for bond markets

Tango and Cash: Choreographed moves of RBI, Centre good for bond markets

The government and RBI have unveiled tax and policy measures to revive foreign investment, strengthen the balance of payments and support the rupee

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
premium
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) | Image: Bloomberg
Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 10:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Seeking to break a multiple-month streak of foreign investment flowing out of Indian equity and debt markets at a time when its inelastic import-bill components are spiking, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moved in tandem last week to arrest concerns about the current account and balance of payments (BoP) situation. While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI convened for its bimonthly review on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet approved an ordinance for taxation changes to woo back some of the ebbing portfolio flows. On Friday morning, as the RBI governor delivered his monetary-policy statement proposing five major measures aimed at strengthening the BoP maths, the ordinance was notified. Coming into force from April 1, 2026, it effectively scrapped all short- and long-term capital gains taxes, alongside withholding tax on interest income, for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) putting their money in Indian sovereign bonds. This was also extended to the Bank for International Settlements, paving the way for global central banks to tap India’s government securities (G-Secs) market, potentially providing patient, non-speculative capital. 
While the MPC maintained the status quo on interest rates and held its “neutral” stance, it unveiled a quiver of five arrows aimed at attracting foreign capital. Among short-term measures, the RBI has brought in a concessional forex-swap facility to incentivise external commercial borrowing, and provided hedging cost leeway for banks dealing in foreign exchange to raise fresh three- to five-year foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits. In consultation with the government, it also reintroduced a nine-month limit for realising export proceeds, paring it from 15 months, to ensure exporters don’t hold back dollar repatriation in the hope of a depreciating rupee. The more enduring and significant changes the Centre and the RBI agreed on are the rejig of norms to ease individual foreign investors’ entry into Indian equities, and the expansion of the G-secs basket that FPIs can invest in through the fully accessible route (FAR). While the cap on such FAR flows has been retained at 6 per cent of outstanding central-government bonds, there is still significant room for FPIs as less than half that limit is reckoned to have been tapped so far. In the rest of this financial year alone, about ₹1.5 trillion of 15-, 30- and 40-year bond issuances could now be available under the FAR route. Separately, concentration and securitywise limits, as well as short-term investment caps for FPI investment under the general route, have been lifted. 
Between April and June 2, net FPI to India witnessed outflows of $13.7 billion, primarily in the equity segment. On the debt front, net outflow in April was $1.2 billion, and has recovered marginally since then to $425 million. The measures on debt should hopefully help sustain and strengthen this reversal, though the spike in the 10-year US bond yield past 4.5 per cent would weigh on investors’ relative investment appetite for Indian G-secs. On the positive side, the rupee which had drifted to a low of 96.96 to the dollar, clocked its best day in two months, after the RBI-government joint action, to hit 94.94 on Friday, while bond yields eased to under 7 per cent after a while. Over the longer term, these reforms should bolster investor confidence, deepen bond markets, and potentially lower sovereign borrowing costs. Doing away with limits on equity investment from overseas individuals, and scrapping artificial distinctions such as Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India, also constitutes a salutary move. Overall, this well-synced tango signals the government and RBI’s intent to bring in all capital as long it is green, and heed investors’ concern.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Beyond credit scores: Next inclusion phase must reach first-time borrowers

Premium

A year of tariffs: Donald Trump's trade policy impoverishes US workers

Premium

Advertising curbs risk weakening broadcasters in a changed market

Premium

New USTR tariff threats deepen trade uncertainty for India and beyond

Premium

Owners' pride: IPL's soaring valuations reflect a thriving business model

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNarendra ModiBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionRBI PolicyFPI inflowsBond marketsForeign Portfolio Investorssovereign bonds

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story