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Trust deficit: Sebi's move to address conflict of interest needs more heft

Sebi moves to tighten conflict norms, but limited disclosures and voluntary code risk falling short of restoring investor trust in the regulator's independence

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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 10:31 PM IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), India’s security-market regulator, has sought to address a vital issue that had clouded public confidence about its independent functioning. Questions lingered about the regulator’s internal checks and balances for members after Hindenburg Research, now defunct, made allegations about the previous Sebi chairperson’s conflicts of interest, which, it argued, came in the way of a fair probe into its supposed disclosures on some listed entities. The fact that the current Sebi chairman deemed it necessary to constitute a high-level committee to assess the framework on conflict of interest and disclosure of interest, within weeks of taking charge, demonstrated the urgent need to correct prevalent public perception.
 
Headed by former central vigilance commissioner Pratyush Sinha, the panel found Sebi’s Code on Conflict of Interests for Members of Board, 2008 (Sebi Code), and the Sebi (Employees’ Service) Regulations, 2001 (ESR), to be inadequate, and in need of strengthening. It noted a sharp dissonance in the onerous obligations placed on employees with lighter norms for members — the latter were not even considered “insiders” under Sebi’s insider-trading norms and being allowed to trade in stocks with no restrictions. Noting that senior staffers, members, and chairpersons exert more influence and authority, the panel felt disclosure norms should be more stringent for them. Moreover, the Sebi Code is voluntary and lacks penalties for non-compliance, while the ESR is enforceable. Even the definitions of “family” and “conflict of interest” differed for members and employees, and transparency was found wanting in terms of disclosure of interests and recusal from matters with potential conflicts.
 
It is commendable the Sebi board chose to act swiftly on the committee’s dozen-odd recommendations submitted in November last year. A statement conveying the board’s decisions on March 23 suggests seven recommendations were accepted. These include tagging whole-time members (WTMs) and chairpersons as “insiders”, aligning investment curbs with employees, and expanding the definition of “family”. For existing investments, they have been given the option to liquidate, freeze, or sell them with approval. However, the board decided to tweak at least six other recommendations, citing public/media commentary as well as privacy and other concerns of employees. The most worrying point concerns the panel’s advice on public disclosure undertaken by the chairperson, WTMs, executive directors and chief general managers, and their families as also other relations. The Sebi board opted to make their immovable property details public, restricting disclosures on assets and liabilities to an internal mechanism, possibly a new Office of Ethics and Compliance mooted by the panel. And although investment curbs on Sebi staff would apply to spouses and dependent family members, unlisted securities have been kept out of this mandate.
 
It will be informative to know the board’s rationale for such selective acceptance of the panel’s nuanced prescriptions, but its reluctance on public disclosures signals an inability to address the crux of the concerns. The Sebi Code, last amended in 2023, may be an improvement, but it remains a matter of “voluntary adoption” till the Centre notifies regulations to make it enforceable and create an oversight mechanism on board members’ conflicts. The government must move expeditiously on this front and perhaps, in the process, nudge Sebi to rethink some of its hedged calls to again engender confidence in the regulatory fairness of India’s thriving capital markets.

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Topics :SEBIStock MarketSebi board meetingSebi normsMarketInvestorsBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial Comment

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

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