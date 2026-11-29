Indian business groups that are mainly family-managed are not reputed for their social progressivism. But the winds of change in the 21st century have wafted over several of them, bringing a degree of responsiveness to gender dynamics by acknowledging daughters and other female members of the family in managerial roles with equitable entitlement to assets and businesses. HCL Technologies, the Godrej group, Apollo Hospitals, Lupin, Thermax, DLF and Godfrey Philips are some examples of companies where founders’ daughters or wives have taken operational charge and/or ownership of their respective companies. Though companies such as these are still the exceptions to the rule of male inheritance in Indian family businesses, the notion of women inheriting and running businesses has become accepted enough. That makes the dispute between Lakshmi Venu, scion of the sprawling and profitable TVS group, and her father, Venu Srinivasan, all the more remarkable in this day and age. The dispute has set Ms Venu and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, against Mr Srinivasan and his son, Sudarshan Venu.