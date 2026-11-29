Indian business groups that are mainly family-managed are not reputed for their social progressivism. But the winds of change in the 21st century have wafted over several of them, bringing a degree of responsiveness to gender dynamics by acknowledging daughters and other female members of the family in managerial roles with equitable entitlement to assets and businesses. HCL Technologies, the Godrej group, Apollo Hospitals, Lupin, Thermax, DLF and Godfrey Philips are some examples of companies where founders’ daughters or wives have taken operational charge and/or ownership of their respective companies. Though companies such as these are still the exceptions to the rule of male inheritance in Indian family businesses, the notion of women inheriting and running businesses has become accepted enough. That makes the dispute between Lakshmi Venu, scion of the sprawling and profitable TVS group, and her father, Venu Srinivasan, all the more remarkable in this day and age. The dispute has set Ms Venu and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, against Mr Srinivasan and his son, Sudarshan Venu.
The dispute follows a series of family settlements between the four principal branches of the group founder, T V Sundaram Iyengar, in 2017. In 2020, another settlement aligned the business ownership and management of the respective branches. Now Ms Venu, 43, has filed a suit against her father at the Madras High Court, seeking partition of the joint-family assets of Mr Srinivasan’s branch of the business along with access to asset documents and financial information, which she claims have been withheld from her, to determine the rightful allotment of her share in her father’s businesses. On his part, Mr Srinivasan has claimed that he owns the businesses and is within his rights to partition them as he sees fit, which he did.
The dispute centres on economic ownership rather than the management or operations of individual companies, issues that were sorted in a 2024 agreement that addressed brand usage and non-compete agreements within the group. Venu Srinivasan’s companies come under the umbrella of TVS Holdings, a listed core investment company (CIC) that was carved out of Sundaram Clayton and renamed. It holds major stakes in a range of listed and unlisted companies in the automotive, financial services and real-estate sectors, and has a market capitalisation of about ₹27,000 crore. Of these companies, the jewel in the crown is TVS Motors, the two- and three-wheeler major with a market capitalisation of ₹2.16 trillion and a market share of 20 per cent. This is headed by Sudarshan Venu, 37. Ms Venu is managing director of the demerged Sundaram Clayton, an auto-component company with a market capitalisation of about ₹2,200 crore. She is also vice-chair of unlisted tractor manufacturer TAFE, which is chaired by Mallika Srinivasan. She has backed her daughter’s claim to equal partition under the Hindu Succession Act and full disclosure of financial records.