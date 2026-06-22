US, Iran want a deal but uncertainty persists over Israeli intentions

The US Treasury is preparing to issue a 60-day waiver, lifting sanctions on Iranian oil. This Iran has interpreted as enabling it to sell oil to its customers. Qatar and Iran have signed a memorandum to release Iranian assets that are frozen in Qatari bank accounts due to US secondary sanctions. These preliminary moves may ease Iran’s economic crisis, but the question of Israeli action against Iran-linked Hezbollah in Lebanon remains fraught with uncertainty. According to the Qatari-Pakistani statement, the US and Iran have set up a “deconfliction cell” with Lebanon to ensure the “adherence of termination of military operations” in that country. The creation of this cell has produced a dilemma in Tel Aviv since the agreement includes the US, Iran and Lebanon but excludes Israel. This contrasts with past ceasefires with Hezbollah because those involved only the US and Israel, giving it (Israel) considerable freedom of action. Tel Aviv has insisted Israeli troops remain in Lebanon, including in areas that are 8 km beyond an Israeli-designated buffer zone. It is also unclear who will administer this arrangement and ensure both sides follow its rules.