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US, Iran want a deal but uncertainty persists over Israeli intentions

Early progress in US-Iran talks offers hope for a deal, but tensions involving Israel, Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz could still derail negotiations

West Asia
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:34 PM IST
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Despite a walkout by Iranian negotiators following expletive-ridden threats by United States (US) President Donald Trump, a statement by mediators — Qatar and Pakistan — has said the first round of US-Iranian talks has ended with encouraging progress. Reassuringly, Iran too has acknowledged that Tehran has received what it wanted so far. Indeed, the fact that the Iranian negotiators did not leave the Swiss venue but continued to communicate through Qatari and Pakistani mediators suggests that Tehran’s political establishment is keen on an agreement despite opposition from hardliners. The joint statement said the US and Iran agreed to a road map to a final deal within 60 days, with lower-level officials working out the technical details. These developments suggest a better degree of good faith on both sides than evident over the weekend. But the seeds of future tensions have not been weeded out. 
The US Treasury is preparing to issue a 60-day waiver, lifting sanctions on Iranian oil. This Iran has interpreted as enabling it to sell oil to its customers. Qatar and Iran have signed a memorandum to release Iranian assets that are frozen in Qatari bank accounts due to US secondary sanctions. These preliminary moves may ease Iran’s economic crisis, but the question of Israeli action against Iran-linked Hezbollah in Lebanon remains fraught with uncertainty.  According to the Qatari-Pakistani statement, the US and Iran have set up a “deconfliction cell” with Lebanon to ensure the “adherence of termination of military operations” in that country. The creation of this cell has produced a dilemma in Tel Aviv since the agreement includes the US, Iran and Lebanon but excludes Israel. This contrasts with past ceasefires with Hezbollah because those involved only the US and Israel, giving it (Israel) considerable freedom of action. Tel Aviv has insisted Israeli troops remain in Lebanon, including in areas that are 8 km beyond an Israeli-designated buffer zone. It is also unclear who will administer this arrangement and ensure both sides follow its rules. 
Given that Israel’s hawkishness almost scuppered talks when it bombed southern Lebanon, misgivings on the smooth progress of the US-Iran deal remain, especially since the US attacked Iran twice midway through negotiations in the past. On its part, Iran has not lifted restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz following Israeli aggression in Lebanon over the weekend, though the US Navy has lifted its own blockade. The two sides have, however, agreed to establish a communication line to avoid incidents in the strait. This could remain a flashpoint, however. In response to Mr Trump’s threats to “hit Iran very hard” if the strait were not reopened, the head of Iran’s Parliament has stipulated that the waterway is Iran’s sovereign waters, not a “personal casino or backyard of modern-day pirates”. 
Such bellicose statements could amount to little more than public gamesmanship since both sides clearly want a deal. But they indicate the hard bargaining ahead. In fact, the 60-day timetable for concluding a nuclear deal may be challenging, given that it took the Barack Obama administration more than 20 months to negotiate an agreement that Mr Trump repudiated in his first term. It is not surprising that negotiators have agreed to extension if needed. Given the global economic uncertainty, the stakes could not be higher.
   

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Topics :Donald TrumpBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionUS Iran tensionsWest AsiaIsrael Iran ConflictLebanon

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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