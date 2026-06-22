US, Iran want a deal but uncertainty persists over Israeli intentions

Given that Israel’s hawkishness almost scuppered talks when it bombed southern Lebanon, misgivings on the smooth progress of the US-Iran deal remain, especially since the US attacked Iran twice midway through negotiations in the past. On its part, Iran has not lifted restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz following Israeli aggression in Lebanon over the weekend, though the US Navy has lifted its own blockade. The two sides have, however, agreed to establish a communication line to avoid incidents in the strait. This could remain a flashpoint, however. In response to Mr Trump’s threats to “hit Iran very hard” if the strait were not reopened, the head of Iran’s Parliament has stipulated that the waterway is Iran’s sovereign waters, not a “personal casino or backyard of modern-day pirates”.