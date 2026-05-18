Viral fears: Hantavirus and Ebola raise global health threat perceptions

Barely years after the Covid-19 pandemic, the appearance of hantavirus and the Ebola virus is emerging as fresh threats to global health. To be sure, neither has spread with the same intensity and speed as coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the spread of hantavirus, which was recently discovered on a Netherlands-bound cruise ship, remains low-risk. This is because hantavirus is a zoonotic disease that spreads primarily through the inhalation of rodent saliva, urine or droppings, and hence human-to-human transmission is rare.

The threat from Ebola, however, may be higher. On the eve of the WHO’s annual meeting in Geneva on Monday, the global heath body declared the recent visibility of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern”. That is one rung below “pandemic” in the WHO alert system. There have been at least 88 deaths and 300 cases recorded since last month. Unlike hantavirus, Ebola is contagious. Though it is not airborne, it can spread from human to human through fluid exchanges. There are no globally approved vaccines for hantavirus, but there are effective ones for Ebola. The complication this time is that the current strain — known as Bundibugyo, after the Ugandan district where it was first detected — is a less common but dangerous variant. Existing Ebola vaccines do not work on this strain, nor are Bundibugyo-specific therapeutics available. No less concerning is the fact that tests to confirm the presence of the Bundibugyo virus are not effective. Health officials are concerned principally because of the intense movement of people in the DRC, either seeking treatment or fleeing from armed groups, which perpetually vie for control of these natural resource-rich regions. These contingencies accelerate the rate of transmission not just locally but also beyond the borders of the continent through flights out of Africa.