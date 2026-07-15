Vivo-Dixon venture signals a pragmatic shift in China investment policy

The initial move in 2020 to shut off all Chinese investment followed the clashes on the Line of Actual Control in the Himalayas. It was reflective of a moment in which complete decoupling from the Chinese economy was considered the only option. But it was clearly not sustainable over time. Naturally, some restrictions need to be retained in critical sectors where credible fears on national security exist. But in other parts of the economy, the government seems to have decided that the benefits are strong enough to outweigh any threat perception.

There is a broader lesson here. New Delhi has come to realise over the past few years that it will not easily break into complicated supply chains, especially those in electronics, while also locking out Chinese investment and technology. This should not come as a surprise. While European and American investment might continue to be useful in high-end manufacturing processes and services, the fact is that much low-end and labour-intensive production is now dominated by China, or has supply chains in which Chinese companies have a major presence. The natural course of economic development will require these companies to invest in India as an additional hub for these supply chains. All countries that have developed an export-focused sector have benefitted from external investment provided by the current market leaders in this manner. Over time, JVs, as well as the human and physical capital built up through investment, allow the newer manufacturing location to achieve dominance in certain sectors in turn. The globalised economy enforces cooperation even in an uncertain security landscape.