A 2024 study found that the requirement under the Companies Act for at least one woman director on the board of a listed company reduced the share of firms with no women directors from 53 per cent to below 10 per cent. Having a woman on the board was associated with stronger economic performance and financial stability. However, positive employee sentiment was linked to board diversity only when women were also present in top management. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the ILO has identified an implementation gap. Although 74.8 per cent of the enterprises reported having an equal-opportunity or diversity policy, the average share implementing specific gender-equality initiatives fell from 37.4 per cent in 2018 to 26.5 per cent in 2025. Recruitment and promotion initiatives, leadership development, and mentoring recorded declines. Thus, commitments on paper are not enough. Companies should publish gender-disaggregated data, examine pay and promotion outcomes, create transparent career pathways, and give women equal access to P&L, sales and operational roles. At the same time, governments must improve access to child care, safe transport, and mechanisms to address workplace harassment to enable greater women labour force participation.