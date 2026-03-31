Best of BS Opinion: All eyes on RBI's policy meeting amid Iran conflict
From Sebi's governance gaps and inflation targeting to investor protection concerns, AI-led consumer insights, and evolving global discourse, today's BS Opinion offers sharp perspectivesTanmaya Nanda New Delhi
Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
Soon after taking charge, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) set up a committee to assess the framework on conflict of interest and disclosure of interest among members, following allegations by the now-defunct Hindenburg Research about his predecessor's conflicts of interest. The move addressed an issue that had clouded public confidence about its independent functioning. While it is commendable that the Sebi board chose to act swiftly on the committee’s dozen-odd recommendations, only seven of those were accepted. Its reluctance on public disclosures once again signals an inability to address the crux of the concerns
, notes our first editorial
. The government must move quickly to make the Sebi Code enforceable and create an oversight mechanism over board members’ conflicts.
The Union government has done well to retain the inflation target of 4 per cent
with a tolerance band of two percentage points on both sides for the next five years, writes our second editorial
. Research has shown that both the inflation rate and volatility moderated after the adoption of the flexible inflation-targeting framework. Hence, it is important that the framework is not disturbed without very strong reasons to do so. Once such reason could be the conflict in West Asia, which has significantly increased economic uncertainty. The meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for April 6-8, will be watched closely, given this context. Policy interventions to contain the inflation rate can affect economic activity and further weaken the growth impulse. Given the current level of uncertainty, however, it would make sense to wait for more clarity.
For the millions of retail investors in India's securities markets, trust in the regulatory framework is the condition that makes participation possible, write M S Sahoo
and Sumit Agrawal
as they view the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 (Code) through the lens of investor protection. They argue that while the Code, which consolidates three securities laws into one, it misses the foundational objectives embedded in the laws it seeks to replace
, offering no substantive objective beyond consolidation and amendment. The Code still has a chance to correct course, given that restoring investor protection as an explicit statutory lodestar and redesigning the ombudsperson as a genuinely independent institution would strengthen trust in the securities market. Rama Bijapurkar
makes a case for field studies that gather consumer feedback
from direct engagement with consumers, over purely data-driven analysis based on generic data. With the newly-added capabilities of artificial intelligence, several startup ideas, she says, are based on synthetic data, proposing to do away with human respondent-based market research. This model, however, gives customer insights short shrift. What's more, as managerial intuition on what consumers are thinking and feeling and how they decide is weakened, the ability to innovate, or disrupt the market, or punt on nascent trends gets poorer. Companies must go beyond feel-good statements and actually walk the talk on how they achieve what they want to do for customers.
A new book, International Relations: Concepts and Trends, from Professors Shibashis Chatterjee and Anindya Jyoti Majumdar, both from Jadavpur University, and Assistant Professor Sulagna Maitra from University College, Dublin, offers alternative perspectives
that have taken the centre-stage in the global discourse - environment, climate change, technology, gender, refugees, debt, human security. With their deep research, writes Dammu Ravi
, the authors take forward the post-WW II challenge from colonised peoples to the subject's canon that until then largely comprised western assumptions and experiences.