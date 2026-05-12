Best of BS Opinion: Beyond appeals, measuring govt compensation and more
From Hormuz risks to US tariff battles, today's opinions explore markets, governance failures, fiscal transparency and Islamic history
From Hormuz risks to US tariff battles, today's opinions explore markets, governance failures, fiscal transparency and Islamic history
Quote of the day
"Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons - these are proofs of failure."
- Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha
First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:15 AM IST