Best of BS Opinion: Can India's AI gap be a blessing in disguise?

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writes R Jagannathan. He points out that the current enthusiasm resembles earlier speculative bubbles, with financial markets assigning extraordinary values to a handful of technology firms despite uncertain long-term returns. While AI may eventually boost productivity and create new opportunities, its immediate effects could include job displacement, rising inequality, and regulatory challenges. India may therefore avoid some of the worst consequences of a future downturn. Governments, he argues, should prepare for disruption while investing in sovereign AI capabilities and resilience. India’s limited participation in the AI-driven market boom may could prove a blessing in disguise if today’s soaring valuations end in a sharp correction,. He points out that the current enthusiasm resembles earlier speculative bubbles, with financial markets assigning extraordinary values to a handful of technology firms despite uncertain long-term returns. While AI may eventually boost productivity and create new opportunities, its immediate effects could include job displacement, rising inequality, and regulatory challenges. India may therefore avoid some of the worst consequences of a future downturn. Governments, he argues, should prepare for disruption while investing in sovereign AI capabilities and resilience.

Aditi Phadnis notes that that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s future hinges less on his administrative record than on his political value to the BJP. In his current position, he faces mounting criticism over NEET paper leaks, CBSE evaluation errors and tendering norms, and contentious policy changes, all of which have damaged public confidence in the system. Earlier ministerial assignments, including petroleum and skill development, produced mixed outcomes, with flagship initiatives falling short of expectations. Yet Pradhan’s strength lies in organisation building, electoral management, and cultivating party networks, particularly in Odisha. With controversies mounting and party dynamics shifting, he may need to seek a new political role.

Sandeep Goyal points out that In his column,that Google’s E-E-A-T - Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness - framework has become more valuable, not less, in an era saturated with AI-generated content. As generic material proliferates online, audiences increasingly seek evidence of genuine E-E-A-T. First-hand knowledge, demonstrable subject mastery, recognised industry standing, and transparent practices help distinguish credible content from automated output. These standards are especially important for YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) topics such as health, finance, and civic information, where misinformation can cause real-world harm. Building E-E-A-T requires sustained investment in quality and accountability, but it offers brands a durable advantage in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.