Best of BS Opinion: Can India's AI gap be a blessing in disguise?
Today's Opinion page examines AI-driven market exuberance, Dharmendra Pradhan's political prospects, the growing importance of E-E-A-T, and India's deepening urban governance challengeTanmaya Nanda New Delhi
Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
India’s limited participation in the AI-driven market boom
may could prove a blessing in disguise if today’s soaring valuations end in a sharp correction, writes R Jagannathan
. He points out that the current enthusiasm resembles earlier speculative bubbles, with financial markets assigning extraordinary values to a handful of technology firms despite uncertain long-term returns. While AI may eventually boost productivity and create new opportunities, its immediate effects could include job displacement, rising inequality, and regulatory challenges. India may therefore avoid some of the worst consequences of a future downturn. Governments, he argues, should prepare for disruption while investing in sovereign AI capabilities and resilience.
Aditi Phadnis notes
that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s future
hinges less on his administrative record than on his political value to the BJP. In his current position, he faces mounting criticism over NEET paper leaks, CBSE evaluation errors and tendering norms, and contentious policy changes, all of which have damaged public confidence in the system. Earlier ministerial assignments, including petroleum and skill development, produced mixed outcomes, with flagship initiatives falling short of expectations. Yet Pradhan’s strength lies in organisation building, electoral management, and cultivating party networks, particularly in Odisha. With controversies mounting and party dynamics shifting, he may need to seek a new political role.
In his column, Sandeep Goyal points out
that Google’s E-E-A-T
- Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness - framework has become more valuable, not less, in an era saturated with AI-generated content. As generic material proliferates online, audiences increasingly seek evidence of genuine E-E-A-T. First-hand knowledge, demonstrable subject mastery, recognised industry standing, and transparent practices help distinguish credible content from automated output. These standards are especially important for YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) topics such as health, finance, and civic information, where misinformation can cause real-world harm. Building E-E-A-T requires sustained investment in quality and accountability, but it offers brands a durable advantage in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.
India’s greatest brand destroyer
is not any single social or economic failing, but the chronic misgovernance of its cities, argues Shekhar Gupta
. Repeated fires, building collapses, poor infrastructure, unsafe housing, and weak enforcement of urban regulations expose millions to daily risks while damaging India’s global reputation. Political incentives, he contends, favour regularising illegal settlements rather than undertaking difficult urban renewal and redevelopment. As India urbanises rapidly, this neglect threatens both quality of life and economic ambitions. Sustainable growth will require planned urbanisation, safer housing, better public services, and new cities capable of absorbing future migration.