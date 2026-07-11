Best of BS Opinion: Does the world need an international anti-ecocide law?

Brazil’s gradual transition to ethanol-blended fuel
offers useful lessons for India, but also highlights the risks of copying it uncritically, writes Devangshu Datta
. Brazil introduced ethanol blends over five decades, giving automakers time to develop flex-fuel engines and consumers time to replace vehicles, while reducing vulnerability to oil shocks. However, expanding sugarcane cultivation caused environmental degradation and displaced other agricultural activity. India, with less arable land, greater water stress, and a politically influential sugarcane sector, faces even greater ecological risks. The author contends that India’s faster transition lacks Brazil’s careful balancing of industrial, consumer, and environmental interests.
The controversy over the release and withdrawal of Satluj
is likely to have significant political consequences in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, observes Shekhar Gupta
. While the film revisits the militancy era without explicitly targeting any political party, its portrayal of militants and police actions could deepen grievances among conservative rural Jat Sikhs, further eroding the Shiromani Akali Dal’s support in favour of radical groups. That fragmentation of the Sikh vote, combined with the BJP’s efforts to consolidate Hindu and Dalit voters, could reshape Punjab’s electoral arithmetic. However, Gupta cautions that the state’s complex politics remains highly unpredictable. Mihir S Sharma notes
that artificial intelligence has advanced so rapidly that it has become an immediate policy and national security challenge
rather than a distant economic one. He examines recent US restrictions on Anthropic’s most advanced AI models and similar moves by China, suggesting both powers are increasingly treating frontier AI as a strategic asset. While some actions may reflect political pressure or economic protectionism, the growing willingness of Washington and Beijing to restrict access also points to genuine security concerns about models with potentially transformative capabilities. The emerging contest, he concludes, resembles a new form of technological mercantilism with global implications.